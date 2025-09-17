New Food Box Subscription Service Tend & Table To Bring Wisconsin-Grown Food To Local Families

Waupaca, WI - September 17, 2025 - The Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative today announced the launch of Tend & Table, a new community-focused subscription service that offers Wisconsin grown produce, meats and pantry staples directly to families across the state. The program aims to strengthen Wisconsin's food system by connecting consumers with fresh, healthy food from local farms while giving back to the community with each purchase.

Operated by the farmer-led Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative, Tend & Table offers flexible weekly and monthly subscription options. Members can choose from curated boxes of seasonal produce, grass-fed and pasture-raised meats, dairy and other locally made goods. Boxes are available for pickup at convenient sites statewide making it easy for families to access fresh, nutrient-dense food close to home.

In addition to donating a portion of each sale to local food pantries, Tend & Table also gives customers the option to purchase a box that will be donated directly to a local food pantry- making it even easier to help neighbors facing food insecurity.

In 2024, Wisconsin farmers and food security programs lost more than $3.6 million in institutional food contracts due to statewide budget cuts. The Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative developed Tend & Table as a solution to help farmers find new markets and ensure families continue receiving fresh, local foods. The farmer-led program now supports more than 100 Wisconsin farms and helps build a more resilient local supply chain.

“Tend & Table is more than just a subscription box – it's a community-powered way to connect families with the people who grow their food,” said Tara Roberts-Turner, general manager of the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative.“Each box reflects the pride and hard work of Wisconsin's farmers, and every purchase helps build a sustainable, independent food system for our state.”

As part of the launch, Wisconsin residents are invited to enter the“Win a Year of Fresh Wisconsin Produce” sweepstakes for a chance to receive free weekly Tend & Table produce boxes for an entire year. Three grand prize winners will each receive 52 weekly produce boxes-an entire year of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, valued at over $1,000. The giveaway is open to Wisconsin residents 18 and older, and entry is free with no purchase necessary. Entries are accepted online through Oct. 31, 2025. To sign up, visit tendandtable.

Tend & Table officially launched on September 16, 2025, when subscription sign-ups opened statewide. For more information or to subscribe, visit tendandtable. For official sweepstakes rules, visit tendandtable.

About the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative:

Founded in 2012, the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative is a farmer-led organization owned by local producers and the Wisconsin Farmers Union. It was established to help Wisconsin growers access larger wholesale markets and build a more equitable, transparent, and resilient food system. Today, the cooperative coordinates aggregation, marketing, and distribution for over 100 small- and mid-sized farms across the state, supplying fresh local food to schools, retailers, restaurants, and now households through Tend & Table. The WFHC is committed to supporting local economies, environmental stewardship, and food access initiatives across Wisconsin.





