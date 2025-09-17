PLP Company Expands Operations With Acquisition Of Aztec Linear, Inc. Bethel Park, Pa Company Strengthens Regional Presence In Pavement Marking Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) The acquisition combines decades of expertise, expands PLP's service capacity, and enhances its ability to meet growing demand for roadway safety across PA.

BETHEL PARK, PA - PLP Company , a trusted leader in pavement marking and roadway safety solutions headquartered in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and a division of Frontline Road Safety Group , today announced the acquisition of Aztec Linear, Inc., a respected pavement marking contractor based in DuBois, PA.

This strategic acquisition expands PLP Company's presence across Pennsylvania and neighboring areas, establishing the combined organization as a leading and highly responsive provider of pavement marking services in the region.

“This is an exciting time for PLP Company,” said Paul, Justin & Jared Gaudelli, Managing Partners of PLP Company.“Aztec Linear has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship and reliability in the field. By bringing our two companies together, we're combining decades of experience, expanding our service capacity, and enhancing our ability to meet growing demand in both public and private sectors.”

Aztec Linear has developed a strong reputation throughout western and central Pennsylvania, delivering expert services in pavement marking installation, removal, and surface preparation for municipalities, contractors, and state agencies. With the acquisition, PLP Company will enhance its operational efficiency through streamlined logistics, shared resources, and accelerated project delivery timelines.

All Aztec Linear staff and crews will join PLP Company, ensuring continuity for ongoing projects and customers. The DuBois location will continue to operate as a satellite branch, enabling faster, more efficient service across a broader geographic area.

“We're proud of the relationships and reputation we've built at Aztec Linear,” said Matt White, Owner of Aztec Linear.“Joining forces with PLP Company allows us to take our service to the next level while continuing to deliver the quality our customers have come to expect.”

The acquisition underscores PLP Company's commitment to growth, safety, and service excellence in the pavement marking industry.

About PLP Company

Headquartered in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, PLP Company is a division of Frontline Road Safety Group and a leading provider of pavement marking and roadway safety solutions. With decades of experience and a commitment to quality, PLP Company partners with municipalities, contractors, and state agencies to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient roadway services.

