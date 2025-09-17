Hohem Officially Announces Launch Of Three Flagship Gimbals Are Now Available To Order On Best Buy, With The Convenience Of In-Store Pickup

MENAFN - GetNews)Hohem , a global leading Brand in Al gimbal, has officially announced that three of its flagship smartphone stabilizers-the iSteady M7, iSteady V3, and iSteady V3 Ultra (V3U)-are now available to order on BestBuy, with the convenience of in-store pickup.







This milestone marks not just a retail expansion but a powerful signal of Hohem's accelerating momentum as a world-leading intelligent imaging brand. With over a decade of R&D and more than 160 innovation patents, Hohem has consistently broken industry boundaries-creating the first AI tracking gimbal, launching the first gimbal with a detachable remote, and earning prestigious accolades including the CES Innovation Award (2025) and Red Dot Design Award (2025).

Founded in 2014 and backed by top global investors, Hohem is a driving force behind the evolution of smart content creation. The brand's philosophy,“Make The Moment,” reflects its mission to empower users-from everyday storytellers to professional creators-to capture life with ease, precision, and creativity. Today, Hohem products are trusted by over 5 million users in 140+ countries, with a dominant market share in both smartphone and action camera stabilizers.

With the Best Buy partnership, Hohem takes a significant step in its strategic North American expansion, bringing its latest innovations directly to U.S. consumers through one of the world's most trusted electronics retailers. All three models will be available for purchase online, with convenient same-day or next-day in-store pickup at select locations.

To further elevate customer experience, in-store display units of the iSteady M7 and iSteady V3 will roll out in late October 2025-inviting consumers to experience firsthand the seamless ergonomics, intelligent stabilization, and premium craftsmanship that define the Hohem brand.







Beginning a New Era of International Expansion for Hohem

Hohem's launch on Best Buy marks a pivotal step in its North American growth-an essential milestone that not only reflects the brand's rising credibility but also signals broader recognition from the mainstream consumer tech market.

Best Buy's curated selection is reserved for products that demonstrate both innovation and market readiness. Hohem's inclusion places it alongside leading global brands, affirming its transition from a niche innovator to a serious player in consumer imaging.

More importantly, this launch sets the stage for what's next. It's not the end point, but the beginning of a larger journey-one that will see Hohem deepen its retail presence, expand its user base, and redefine what intuitive, AI-driven content creation can look like for everyday creators.







Empowering Everyday Creators: The iSteady Series

Whether you're capturing cinematic motion, documenting daily life, or producing content solo, Hohem's iSteady lineup delivers intuitive tools designed to put intelligent filmmaking into your hands-no complex setup, no companion apps required. Each model brings unique strengths, but all are united by one mission: to simplify smooth, smart content creation for everyone.

Each of the three models brings unique strengths to different user needs:

iSteady V3 Ultra - Full Creative Control, Anywhere

Ideal for solo filmmakers, content creators, educators, performers, and live streamers, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra transforms how you create when you're behind and in front of the camera. Its integrated touchscreen remote with live-view display gives you full control of framing, tracking, and recording from across the room-unlocking the ability to shoot with your smartphone's rear camera for sharper, cinematic-quality video, all without needing a second person or external monitor.

With gesture-controlled AI tracking, the gimbal intelligently follows your movements using simple hand signals, keeping you smoothly centered whether you're dancing, presenting, or filming high-energy tutorials. Paired with iSteady 9.0's robust 3-axis stabilization, the V3 Ultra ensures fluid, shake-free footage even in fast-moving, dynamic environments.

To enhance visual quality in any setting, the gimbal includes an adjustable three-color fill light, allowing you to fine-tune your lighting on the go and achieve professional-looking results in low-light or backlit conditions. From recording choreography and B-roll to hosting virtual classes or creating lifestyle content, the V3 Ultra adapts seamlessly to your creative style.







iSteady M7 - Power for Pros, Simplicity for All

The Hohem iSteady M7 is engineered for creators who demand professional performance in a compact, user-friendly form. Whether you're a mobile filmmaker, travel vlogger, or independent content producer, the M7 delivers advanced control, creative flexibility. Designed to support high-end setups while remaining intuitive and lightweight, it redefines what's possible with smartphone content creation.







At its core, the iSteady M7 blends precision engineering with intelligent design, supporting payloads up to 500g to accommodate larger smartphones, foldables, and setups with external lenses or filters. What sets it apart is Hohem's app-free AI tracking, enabling seamless subject tracking across any native camera or live-streaming platform-no app downloads, pairing, or interruptions. Whether you're capturing a walking tour, filming a product demo, or leading a fitness session, the M7 keeps you perfectly framed with intuitive, gesture-based control.

This autonomy is elevated by a detachable touchscreen remote, offering real-time framing and control from up to 10 meters away-ideal for solo creators who want to shoot with rear cameras while maintaining professional composition.

Every feature is purpose-built for creative versatility: 360° infinite pan rotation, a built-in RGB fill light for dynamic illumination, and an integrated extension pole for flexible angles and effortless group shots. From branded content and educational videos to travel vlogs and social campaigns, the M7 adapts seamlessly to your workflow, giving you pro-level results-anywhere, anytime.

iSteady V3 - Smart Simplicity in Your Pocket

For everyday creators who want to focus on telling their stories rather than tinkering with gear, the Hohem iSteady V3 delivers a refreshingly intuitive solution. Whether you're a first-time vlogger, a lifestyle content creator, a teacher recording tutorials, or a parent capturing precious family moments, the V3 is designed to simplify the entire shooting experience-putting smooth, professional-looking footage within anyone's reach.

Compact, lightweight, and foldable, the iSteady V3 fits effortlessly into a daily routine or travel bag-ready to go whenever inspiration strikes. What sets it apart is its built-in, app-free AI tracking, which allows users to stay perfectly framed using only hand gestures-no need to touch your phone, download an app, or interrupt your flow. Whether you're filming solo or moving through a scene, the gimbal intuitively follows your motion to keep you centered and in focus at all times.

Designed for flexibility, the V3 includes a detachable remote control that gives you full command from a distance-ideal for solo shooting, group videos, or dynamic setups where you're both behind and in front of the camera. A built-in adjustable fill light ensures you look great in any environment, while the integrated extension rod allows for more creative angles, overhead shots, or wider group framing with ease.

Powered by iSteady 8.0's advanced 3-axis stabilization system and offering up to 13 hours of battery life, the V3 adapts to real-world content creation-whether you're capturing everyday moments at home, filming on location, or producing content on the move.

Built for Creators of Every Level

Across the iSteady M7, V3, and V3 Ultra, Hohem delivers a shared promise: cinematic-quality content made simple, smart, and accessible-no apps, no complexity, just results. Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker or just starting out, these tools are designed to put creative control in your hands, wherever you are.

With this launch, Hohem's arrival at Best Buy represents more than expanded availability-it signals mainstream validation of intelligent, creator-first imaging tools. Best Buy customers-tech enthusiasts, vloggers, and everyday users alike-will appreciate products that are not only easy to use, but also packed with the power and flexibility to grow with their creative ambitions.

About Hohem

Hohem (Shenzhen Hohem Excellence Technology Co., Ltd.), founded in 2014, specializes in AI-powered intelligent imaging equipment and is a pioneer in AI tracking stabilizers. Guided by the brand philosophy“Easily Capture Beautiful Moments,” Hohem remains user-centric and integrates advanced technology into content creation, empowering users to effortlessly record and share moments from their lives. The brand is committed to delivering a relaxed, efficient, and intelligent shooting experience.

To learn more, visit or follow @hohem_global on social media.