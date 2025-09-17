John Lisio's New Book Bridges Science And Faith In A 21-Day Journey To Lasting Transformation

Leesburg, Florida - Author John Lisio invites readers to embark on a transformative journey with his new book, Truth Crafted Truth Absolute . This unique guide blends neuroscience, epigenetics, quantum physics, and biblical wisdom into a structured 21-day program designed to help readers rewire destructive thought patterns and anchor their lives in God's absolute truth.

For over fifty years, Lisio has dedicated himself to seeking answers to one timeless question: What is truth? Drawing on his background in engineering, decades of self-directed study, and years of leading Bible studies, he combines practical tools with timeless scripture to create a resource that appeals to both Christians and seekers of personal growth.

The book equips readers with accessible tools such as the Thought Journal and Truth-Crafting Matrix, designed to help identify negative beliefs and replace them with scripture-based truths. Each day includes exercises that blend scientific insight with spiritual reflection, offering a roadmap for clarity, resilience, and peace.

“This book is not just about theory. It's about practice,” Lisio explains.“By using these tools consistently, readers can experience freedom from lies that hold them back, while learning how science confirms what the Bible has taught all along.”

Truth Crafted Truth Absolute speaks to a wide audience: Christians seeking to deepen their faith, individuals struggling with self-doubt or anxiety, and church groups looking for structured study material. Its clear, approachable style makes complex subjects like neuroplasticity and quantum focus both understandable and practical.

For those searching for a practical, faith-based path to transformation, Truth Crafted Truth Absolute offers both a compass and a companion for the journey.

About the Author:

J.J. Lisio is the author of the Take Every Thought Captive series, a collection of self-help books that blend faith, science, and practical wisdom to inspire lasting transformation. Raised in Los Angeles, he developed a lifelong passion for reading and research, which fuels his mission to help readers gain clarity, courage, and spiritual strength. The series begins with Take Captive Every Thought: II Corinthians 10:5, a guide to mastering the mind through faith, continues with Own It: Transform Your Life Through Responsibility, which challenges readers to embrace accountability, and concludes with Truth Crafted/Truth Absolute, an exploration of subjective and absolute truth tied together with fresh insights. When not writing, Lisio can be found studying new ideas, always eager to connect knowledge with personal growth. Readers can follow him on X (@LisioJohn54542) for inspiration, updates, and encouragement.

