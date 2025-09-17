Truth Crafted Truth Absolute: John Lisio's Groundbreaking Guide To Renewing The Mind Through Faith And Neuroscience

Leesburg, Florida - In his latest release, Truth Crafted Truth Absolute , author John Lisio presents a fresh and practical way to pursue personal transformation. The book is a 21-day guide that combines philosophy, neuroscience, and biblical truth to help readers reshape their thinking, strengthen their faith, and find lasting peace.

At the heart of the book is the belief that thoughts shape both brain chemistry and spiritual well-being. Lisio draws on decades of self-study in fields such as epigenetics and quantum physics to show how beliefs affect not only the mind but also the body. More importantly, he demonstrates how these insights align with God's Word, proving that scripture provides the anchor needed for real change.

With tools such as the Thought Journal, Feelings Matrix, and Truth-Crafting Matrix, readers are given practical exercises to identify harmful lies and replace them with life-giving truths. The structure of the book makes it ideal for both individuals and church groups, offering a clear path to transformation through daily practice.

Philosophy and science help us understand how we shape our truths, but without God's absolute truth, those truths drift, says Lisio. This book is about bringing everything back to that steady anchor.

Accessible, encouraging, and deeply practical, Truth Crafted Truth Absolute is written for Christians seeking spiritual depth, as well as for anyone interested in how science affirms faith. Lisio's fifty-year faith journey, combined with his background in engineering and teaching, makes the book both credible and relatable.

Truth Crafted Truth Absolute is now available on Amazon and other leading bookstores.

About the Author:

J.J. Lisio is the author of the Take Every Thought Captive series, a collection of self-help books that blend faith, science, and practical wisdom to inspire lasting transformation. Raised in Los Angeles, he developed a lifelong passion for reading and research, which fuels his mission to help readers gain clarity, courage, and spiritual strength. The series begins with Take Captive Every Thought: II Corinthians 10:5, a guide to mastering the mind through faith, continues with Own It: Transform Your Life Through Responsibility, which challenges readers to embrace accountability, and concludes with Truth Crafted/Truth Absolute, an exploration of subjective and absolute truth tied together with fresh insights. When not writing, Lisio can be found studying new ideas, always eager to connect knowledge with personal growth. Readers can follow him on X (@LisioJohn54542) for inspiration, updates, and encouragement.

Book Name: Truth Crafted Truth Absolute: Pontius Pilate Question to Jesus What is Truth? John18:38

Author Name: John Lisio

ISBN Number: 979-8263651282

