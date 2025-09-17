Samsung To Bring Galaxy AI To 400 Million Devices Worldwide By 2025 End
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, September 17, 2025 - Samsung today announced that it will bring Galaxy AI to 400 million devices worldwide by the end of 2025. In 2024, Samsung launched the world's first AI phone, the Galaxy S24 series, paving the way for AI innovation. From that point on, Samsung has expanded its mobile AI ecosystem by advancing multimodal intelligence and integrating AI across wearables, tablets, PCs and beyond.
Galaxy devices are seeing unprecedented demand, with more than 70% of Galaxy S25 users actively using Galaxy AI and the recent launch of the Galaxy Z series bringing Galaxy AI to even more users with the inclusion of Samsung's most enhanced features through One UI 8.
Galaxy AI has been widely adopted by users over the last two years with Samsung delivering powerful, creative and productive features to users around the globe through its One UI enhancements, and by the end of this year, Samsung aims to bring Galaxy AI experience to over 400 million devices worldwide.
Some of the most used Galaxy AI features include Photo Assist & Audio Eraser, with the Photo Assist usage nearly doubling among Galaxy S25 users, compared to Galaxy S24. Photo assist offers various AI features to help you edit photos in the Gallery app, while the Audio eraser feature lets you adjust or remove distracting background sounds from your videos.
Interpreter and Live Translate, features that make communicating with others seamless, are also among the popular AI features used. Interpreter translates in-person conversations in real-time, while Live Translate automatically translates voice calls, face to face conversations, and text messages into your preferred languages.
In partnership with Google, Samsung has also implemented beloved features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search, with more than half of Galaxy S25 users using Circle to Search daily.
Users get a 50MP rear camera within the entire Galaxy S25 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip7 models, while Galaxy S25 Ultra and Z Fold7 users can also experience the notable 200MP ultra-wide lens. Since being introduced in 2020, video afficionados also get the perk of 8K video capabilities, and when paired with ProVisual Engine, users get more customization options.
Finally, Samsung's Generative Edit allows users to remove distractions, enhance their photos and create high-quality visuals in seconds. Built with the industry's best hardware, Samsung provides users a seamless AI experience powered by an exclusive Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy devices.
SRI-Bengaluru, Samsung's largest R&D centre outside Korea, has made meaningful contributions to popular Galaxy AI features such as Photo Assist, Audio eraser, Interpreter, Live Translate and Now Brief. Galaxy AI currently supports 30 languages and dialects, including Hindi.
