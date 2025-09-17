Prime Minister Laid Foundation Stone Of First PM Mitra Park In Dhar District, Madhya Pradesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the inaugural address, Prime Minister highlighted the rich tradition of Maheshwari textiles in Madhya Pradesh, noting that Devi Ahilyabai Holkar had given the Maheshwari saree a new dimension, the PM recalled the recent celebration of her 300th birth anniversary and stated that her legacy is now being advanced through the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. Shri Modi explained that the park will provide easy access to essential weaving materials like cotton and silk, simplify quality checks, and enhance market connectivity. He emphasized that spinning, designing, processing, and export will all take place within the same facility, making the entire textile value chain available at one location. He reiterated the government's commitment to the 5F vision for the textile industry - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, ensuring a faster and more seamless journey from production to global markets.
Noting that approximately 1,300 acres of land have been allocated for the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, with over 80 industrial units already allotted, the Prime Minister stated that infrastructure development and factory construction will proceed simultaneously. The park is expected to generate three lakh new employment opportunities. Shri Modi emphasized that the park will significantly reduce logistics and manufacturing costs, making Indian products more affordable and globally competitive. He extended special congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh for this initiative and informed that the government is planning to establish six more PM MITRA Parks across the country.
Noting that approximately 1,300 acres of land have been allocated for the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, with over 80 industrial units already allotted, the Prime Minister stated that infrastructure development and factory construction will proceed simultaneously. The park is expected to generate three lakh new employment opportunities. Shri Modi emphasized that the park will significantly reduce logistics and manufacturing costs, making Indian products more affordable and globally competitive. He extended special congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh for this initiative and informed that the government is planning to establish six more PM MITRA Parks across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment