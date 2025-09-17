Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Labels Four Iran-Aligned Militias As Terrorist Groups


2025-09-17 03:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The US has designated four militia groups with links to Iran as foreign "terrorist organizations," the State Department said on Wednesday.
The groups that have been given the terrorist label are Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya and Kata'ib al-Imam Ali, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was cited as saying in a State Department statement.
Iran-aligned militia groups have "conducted attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting American and Coalition forces, typically using front names or proxy groups to obfuscate their involvement," according to the statement.
It went on to say that Washington will use "all available tools" to protect national security interests and deny funding and resources to these groups, it added. (end)
