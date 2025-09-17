Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cultural Days Event Shows Identity, Innovation


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo event by Salem Al-Muthen)
ABU DHABI, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Cultural Days event in Abu Dhabi is undoubtedly a landmark station, which mirrors the deep-rooted cultural and artistic bonds between Kuwait and the UAE, as part of the celebrations of "Kuwait as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025".
The event highlighted a distinguished atmosphere to audience as it carries cultural and artistic contents that shed light on Kuwait's identity and cemented bonds of communication between the two brotherly nations.
The event is full of multiple programs, which include fine arts exhibitions showing Kuwaiti artists' innovation and folklore performances on Kuwait's heritage, along with concerts and seminars about the value of cultural dialogue and expertise exchange.
It gives a clear message confirming that culture is the utmost way to consolidate bonds and humanitarian communication.
Thus, Abu Dhabi turned to be a vibrant gathering, which brings together word, art and picture in one portrait.
This portrait embodies the shared fate and integrated visions between Kuwait and the UAE toward a brighter shared future. (end)
