NUSACC Appoints Kuwaiti National Fawaz Almudhaf As Director Of External Affairs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) has promoted Fawaz Almudhaf, a Kuwaiti national, to lead its external affairs department.
In press statement, NUSACC stated that Almudhaf's promotion reflects its commitment to developing regional talent that advances cooperation across borders, as well as cultivating young leadership that is responsive to the evolving dynamics of US-Arab engagement.
It pointed out that Almudhaf's promotion comes at a moment when global business and diplomacy are being reshaped by shifting alliances, new trade priorities, and rising demand for cross-border cooperation.
In this new capacity, Almudhaf will help to advance NUSACC's external affairs strategy by strengthening the Chamber's engagement with the policymakers, global corporations and major institutions across the United States and the Arab World.
"I am profoundly grateful for this promotion, which I view as both an honor and a responsibility," Almudhaf said.
"NUSACC has always stood for more than commerce; it serves as a trusted forum for dialogue, mutual respect, and shared opportunity that strengthens ties across borders. I am committed to carrying this mission forward with dedication, and to advancing US - Arab partnerships at a time when international connectivity has never been more important."
For his part, the Chamber's President and CEO David Hamod congratulated Almudhaf on his promotion, describing him as an important NUSACC team member.
"We are very proud of Fawaz who is an important member of Team NUSACC," Hamod stated.
"He is an excellent example of young Kuwaiti talent making an impact on the global stage, and his contributions play an instrumental role in NUSACC's success."
For over 50 years, NUSACC has been recognized as America's No. 1 commercial gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
The Chamber is America's longest serving organization dedicated to US-Arab business and is widely regarded as the voice of American business in the 22 Arab nations.
Representing more than 50,000 members and stakeholders, NUSACC is an independent, membership-driven entity - and the only business organization in the United States that is officially recognized and authorized by the League of Arab States and the Union of Arab Chambers.
Last year, NUSACC received the coveted E Star Award for Export Excellence, conferred by the President of the United States. NUSACC is the only Chamber of its kind to receive this award - not once, but twice - in the 60-year history of the honor. (end)
