Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ECO-US-FEDERAL-RATE


2025-09-17 03:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ECO-US-FEDERAL-RATE
US Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time in '25

WASHINGTON, September 17 (KUNA) - The US Federal Reserve cut Wednesday the targeted range of the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent for the first time in 2025. (more)
amm


MENAFN17092025000071011013ID1110076052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search