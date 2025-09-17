Dubai Land Department Wins Inspirational Brand Category' Award, Reaffirming The Emirate's Real Estate Leadership

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 September 2025: Dubai Land Department has earned one of the region's most prestigious honours by winning the ‘Inspirational Brand' award at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2025. This achievement reaffirms DLD's status as a leading government entity, recognised for its excellence and impact both regionally and globally.

This recognition comes in appreciation of the DLD's role in cementing Dubai's position as a global capital for real estate investment and a premier destination for both individual and institutional investors. It has achieved this through the application of international standards in its procedures, supported by an integrated system of digital services and flexible regulations, which have made the real estate sector a key pillar of the national economy and a primary source for attracting foreign direct investment.

DLD's advanced digital ecosystem has played a pivotal role, including the adoption of artificial intelligence to enhance various services, such as real estate advertising governance, the Smart Rental Index, Smart Valuation, and other services available through the Dubai REST app. DLD has also contributed to launching numerous projects and initiatives, both independently and in partnership with the public and private sectors, reshaping the experience of investors and developers alike by simplifying transactions, ensuring transparency, and enhancing efficiency.

This recognition reflects the guidance of the wise leadership's directives, which have positioned Dubai's real estate sector as a strategic driver of growth and a key enabler for achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

In H1 2025, Dubai Land Department recorded more than 1.3 million real estate procedures, including over 125,000 transactions with a total value exceeding AED 431 billion. The period also witnessed the addition of 59,000 new investors, while the number of real estate investments rose to more than 118,000 with a value surpassing AED 326 billion, clear evidence of the strength of Dubai's real estate market and its appeal on both regional and global levels.

This award represents recognition of DLD's ability to present an inspiring model for government entities worldwide, through its innovative strategies in economic, social, and environmental sustainability, as well as employee happiness. The community satisfaction rate with its social responsibility initiatives exceeded 95%, while its environmental and health activities achieved success rates of more than 93% during the period between 2021 and 2023.

