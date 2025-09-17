Parents Forum Hosts In-Person Communication Training For Prospective Volunteers

Parents Forum Logo

Join Community Leaders at Cambridge Public Library for Advanced Family Communication Skills

- Traci Cheatham, HGSE Education Policy Master's Degree CandidateCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parents Forum invites community members to an in-person training session on Wednesday, September 24, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at the Cambridge Public Library (449 Broadway, Cambridge, MA). This extended workshop is specifically designed for prospective volunteers interested in learning and sharing the Parents Forum's proven approach to complex family conversations.The 90-minute intensive training will cover Parents Forum's emotional awareness-based methodology for handling challenging conversations, with particular focus on practical application and peer learning . Participants will engage in role-playing exercises, learn de-escalation techniques, and practice the art of compassionate communication that has made Parents Forum successful for over 30 years.As a member organization of the Listen First Coalition -a network of over 500 organizations working to bridge divides and build understanding-Parents Forum brings decades of experience in teaching communication skills that strengthen rather than damage relationships.This training session welcomes anyone interested in becoming a Parents Forum volunteer, as well as community members seeking communication skills for their own families. The intimate setting allows for personalized instruction and peer support that online formats cannot provide.All community members are welcome to attend this free training session. The Cambridge Public Library provides convenient parking and public transportation access.

