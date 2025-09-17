Startx Revolution: Arash Rezaei Transforms Capital Industry With New Platform

The new global app, which connects founders, investors and advisors with +$1 billion in funding power behind it.

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 4:31 PM

With the global release of StartX, a new app developed by the celebrated Entrepreneur, Author and Speaker Arash Rezaei, the capital industry is about to undergo a significant transformation. StartX was created to link founders, investors and advisors, to simplify and improve the process of raising and managing capital.

Rezaei, known for his successful ventures, is the author of Be Epic and an international speaker, who has always focused on helping people move past challenges to reach success. His patented“Formula to Success of (L = SA2)” has guided his work and now it shapes his latest mission: to take the capital industry to the next level as the world grows with its constant changes.

Through the easy-to-use app StartX, which connects the world. With +$1 million invested into its advanced technology systems and a global network of teams, partners and associates, StartX is designed to give users a smooth and smart experience. The platform also has +$1 billion in funding power, offering startups, growing companies and even businesses preparing for exit a chance to find the right path for raising capital and partners.

StartX is designed to solve the common problems in today's markets: Giving founders a clear way to begin their funding journey at startup, scaling or exit, helping investors see deals that match their needs and creating more opportunities for advisors at a time when jobs are scarce.

By bringing everyone together in one place, StartX makes the process cleaner and more direct, giving investors the deals they want, opening doors for founders at every stage and creating jobs for advisors.

“This is more than just an app; it is about building legacies and the future of the capital industry by helping humanity move forward,” said Rezaei.

Users can also meet Xuri, the StartX AI, standing for X-Ultimate Refined Investor, through the app and apply for a chance to join its exclusive Private Network for the World Elite .

Backed by leading players in the industry, StartX is now live for users worldwide. Available on all app stores, the app creates what Rezaei calls The Xchange, a space where Founders, Investors and Advisors can connect to make things happen.

In addition to StartX, Rezaei continues to motivate readers with his book Be Epic, which is sold on Amazon. In it, he tells his own story of overcoming adversity to succeed, a theme that aligns with the StartX mission.

With this global launch, Rezaei steps forward as the man reshaping how the world connects with the capital industry, setting the stage for the future of innovation, opportunities and growth. In his vision to make the United Arab Emirates the global capital center, this initiative also reflects strong support for the country's economy and its role in shaping global financial growth.