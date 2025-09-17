Video: Dh400 Fine For Lane Indiscipline Ajman Police Issue Warning

What is the cost of driving in the wrong lane?

While this violation could fetch you a fine of Dh400, it also has more dire consequences - including dangerous road accidents.

Ajman Police on Wednesday posted a video highlighting the importance of sticking to the correct lanes while driving on the roads, in order to prevent harm to yourself and to your fellow road users.

The video shows three incidents caused by drivers who went straight went they were in left-turning lanes.

In the first one, a car in the leftmost lane goes straight at an intersection, instead of turning left. This almost causes a collision with another car turning in the next lane.

In the next video, the danger becomes more apparent, as a similar mistake compels a delivery rider on a motorbike to swerve sharply, losing his balance and falling over with the bike.

The last video shows a near-serious accident, as a car almost crashes into another at the intersection.

Watch the video here:

The police have warned that lane indiscipline could fetch you a fine of Dh400. However, if the consequences of the violation are more serious, such as injury or loss of life, that amount could go higher.

Police departments across the UAE usually post such videos warning the public about the potential dangers of breaking the rules while driving on the road - a high stakes situation in which indiscipline could not only impact you, but also others around you.