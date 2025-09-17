Asia Cup: UAE Wins Toss, Elects To Field As Match Against Pakistan Kicks Off An Hour Late

The Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates began after an hour's delay on Wednesday, amid uncertainty over whether the match would even be played at all. UAE won the toss and chose to field.

The delay was caused by uncertainty on Pakistan's part. According to Khaleej Times team on the ground, the Pakistan team considered withdrawing from the tournament following the handshake controversy with India during their September 14 match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had threatened to boycott the tournament.

However, after a discussion with the management, the team agreed to go ahead with Wednesday's match, which was delayed by an hour and began at 7.30pm. The toss took place at 7pm instead of 6pm.

The uncertainty was further fueled by the fact that team Pakistan was yet to arrive at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with barely an hour to go for the scheduled time for toss for Wednesday's match.

However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said soon after, "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow."

The controversy began when India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after securing a landslide 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan expressed their disapointment by pulling out of the post-match presentation.

Pakistan cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday but held a practice session. Their decision was linked to their unhappiness with the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's politically charged clash with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not to shake hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav before the match.

If Pakistan beat the UAE today, they will face India again this weekend in the next stage of the eight-team regional T20 tournament.

[With inputs from Rituraj Borkakoty, Ajanta Paul and Muhammad Sajjad]