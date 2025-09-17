UAE: 'No Immediate Plans' To Open Hypermax In Other Markets, Says Majid Al Futtaim
The UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim has confirmed that it has“no immediate plans” to expand its grocery retail brand HyperMax to other markets.
In a statement to Khaleej Times, the company said the launch of HyperMax is aimed at bringing“affordable locally-sourced” products to its customers.Recommended For You
The Dubai-headquartered company owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in 12 markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It is one of the largest family-owned businesses with interests in shopping malls, real estate, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Carrefour has ceased operations in Bahrain and Kuwait this month, while its Oman operations were closed in January this year. In Jordan, the French retailer ceased operations last year.
Following the closure in these four markets, Majid Al Futtaim is operating its HyperMax brand.
“Majid Al Futtaim continuously reviews its businesses to stay agile and responsive to evolving market dynamics,” it said in the statement.
“In response to a growing demand for locally sourced products and services in a number of our markets, Majid Al Futtaim has launched HyperMax – an independently owned and operated grocery retailing brand. HyperMax's mission is clear: bringing fresh and affordable locally sourced products to our customers in Jordan, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, while delivering a modern, customer-first shopping experience. At present, there are no immediate plans to expand HyperMax across other markets,” said the statement.
Majid Al Futtaim announced the opening of six outlets in Bahrain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment