Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' Renewed For Season 5

There's great news for the fans of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starrer The Morning Show.

The makers, Variety reported, have renewed the show for the fifth seaosn at Apple TV+, one day before the premiere of Season 4.

Recommended For You

The drama series follows the major players at a morning news show and the network that airs it.

The logline for Season 4 reads, "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups - who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"

"The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+," said the platform's programming head Matt Cherniss in a statement.

"Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team - led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi - The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we've all come to love."

The cast features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. Season 4 introduces new additions including Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, Marion Cotillard, and Jeremy Irons.

Charlotte Stoudt serves as showrunner while Mimi Leder serves as director. ANI