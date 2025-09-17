Official Logo For 2025 World Rapid And Blitz Championship Unveiled

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Organizing Committee for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship (Qatar 2025) unveiled wednesday the official logo for the tournament, which will be held from Dec. 26-30.

In a statement, the Federation explained that the official logo for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship - Qatar 2025 represents a distinctive visual mark, combining the beauty of the Arabic calligraphy of the word "Qatar" in a sophisticated horse-like form.

It added that this harmony creates an authentic national identity, embodying a blend of Qatari heritage and the global standing of chess.

The statement added that Qatari graphic designer Fatima Al Malki created the logo with a sophisticated, creative vision. Drawing on her extensive experience, she crafted an innovative concept that connects the depth of Qatari heritage with contemporary expression.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Qatar Chess Association Mohammed Al Mudahka expressed his deleight in welcoming the return of the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships to Doha, where the competitions will be held at the Sports Complex at Qatar University.

"With the strong support we enjoy in Qatar and the excellent cooperation with FIDE, we have been able to move quickly on key preparations, ensuring the venue, hotels, and all organisational details are set to provide players and spectators alike, both onsite and online, with the highest level of comfort and an unforgettable experience," he stated.

Al Mudahka, who also serves as the Executive Director for International Relations at FIDE, added: "We believe this edition of the World Rapid and Blitz will serve as a cornerstone in further strengthening chess in Qatar and across the region, while also contributing to the game's growing global popularity. This is only the beginning of greater achievements to come, and I am confident this will be an event to remember."

He emphasized that the upcoming edition of the tournament highlights the ambitions to consolidate Qatar's position as a global sports destination.

He noted in this regard the Ministry of Sports and Youth's significant support for organizing this global event, which will contribute to the development of chess and increase its popularity in Qatar.

For his part, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said: "The World Rapid and Blitz has traditionally been one of FIDE's most closely followed events globally, playing a key role in promoting chess to a broader audience.

The designer of the tournament logo Fatima Al Malki said that the official logo for the World Championship in Qatar reflects a commitment to combining the competitive intensity of chess competitions around the world with its popularity in the region.

The tournament is expected to witness wide participation and the presence of a select group of worldwide international masters. The previous edition in New York saw the participation of 180 men and 110 women.