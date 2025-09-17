The Anchor Group And Devournow Partner To Empower Restaurants With Commission-Free Online Ordering And Financial Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership connects restaurants to digital ordering, marketing and financial infrastructure designed to maximize growth and profitability.

- Rob Miller, Chief Operations Manager of DevourNowMIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Anchor Group ( ), a venture ecosystem building category-defining companies across fintech, regtech and AI, today announced a new partnership with DevourNow ( ), an online and mobile food ordering solution that helps restaurants keep 100% of their revenue while reaching more customers.“Restaurants are the backbone of local communities, yet too often they face shrinking margins because of commissions and compliance costs,” said Ryan Leggett, Founder and CEO of The Anchor Group.“Partnering with DevourNow allows us to combine their commission-free ordering technology with our financial tools so restaurant owners can focus on growth, not overhead.”DevourNow partners with restaurants, farms, franchises and independent chefs to create branded, customer-first online experiences. With custom websites, apps and integrated marketing campaigns, DevourNow helps food businesses attract and retain customers while eliminating third-party fees.“At DevourNow, our mission is simple: empower restaurants to succeed,” said Rob Miller, Chief Operations Manager of DevourNow.“By partnering with The Anchor Group, we're extending that mission, giving our restaurant partners access to expert financial services like FICA Tip Credit recovery, BuoyPEO solutions and MyGig's platform to strengthen their bottom line and unlock new revenue streams.”Through the partnership, TAG's solutions will be made available to DevourNow's network, including:- FICA Tip Credit Program : Full-service tax credit recovery, including FICA Tip Credit filing, audit defense and treasury services.- MyGig: A platform that helps you offer trusted business solutions to businesses that already need these services, so you can build scalable income without starting from scratch.- BuoyPEO: Comprehensive payroll, HR, benefits and compliance solutions for restaurants and their teams.Together, DevourNow and The Anchor Group aim to help restaurants expand beyond third-party marketplaces, maximize profitability and build long-term financial resilience.ABOUT DEVOURNOWDevourNow ( ) is reshaping the way restaurants and retailers operate by providing cutting-edge technology that simplifies operations and boosts profits. From sleek websites and seamless online ordering to delivery solutions, custom apps and next-level marketing strategies, DevourNow empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age. With commission-free pickup and delivery, loyalty programs and integrated marketing, DevourNow helps restaurants keep every dollar they earn while building stronger customer relationships.ABOUT THE ANCHOR GROUPThe Anchor Group ( ) is a venture ecosystem consisting of AI, fintech, regtech and proptech solutions. We build, fund and scale category-defining companies that help businesses with everything from tax credits, compliance and credit access to payments, payroll and financing. Our brands empower gig workers, solopreneurs, small business owners, and institutional partners with the infrastructure they need to grow smarter, faster and stronger.

