Odisha: Missing Woman Constable Case Cracked, Husband Held For Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (IANS) The Commissionerate Police has cracked the mystery behind the disappearance of a woman traffic constable from Bhubaneswar, who had been missing since September 6, informed Suresh Dev Datt Singh, the Commissioner of Police, on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Singh revealed that the 25-year-old victim, Subhamitra Sahoo, a resident of Pichukuli in Khordha district, was murdered by her husband, Deepak Kumar Rout, a constable in the Commissionerate police, who buried her body at an isolated spot in a Jungle near the Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar district.

The police commissioner informed that the victim had attended her duty on September 6, while a missing report regarding her disappearance was lodged at the Capital Police station here on September 7, as she didn't return home after duty. The police later launched an intensive search operation to trace the missing lady constable.

Singh further informed that the victim, Subhamitra, had married the accused Deepak on July 23, 2024. During the examination of Subhamitra's chat, police found that she was under depression and expressing her intentions to go for hiding around a week ago. Singh told the reporters that the cops also searched various religious places as they were planning to visit pilgrimage sites like Banaras, Mathura, etc.

The Commissionerate police had also announced a cash reward for any credible information on Subhamitra Sahoo.“On September 17, Deepak Rout was summoned to the Capital Police Station for questioning. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to being in a relationship with Subhamitra for over a year and to their registered marriage in July 2024. Disputes over financial matters, including Subhamitra's demand for Rs 20,00,000 to conduct the marriage ceremony as per rituals, had led to frequent quarrels,” informed the Commissionerate police in a press statement.

The accused Deepak also admitted during interrogation that on September 6, he picked up Subhamitra from her workplace in his Honda City car (Reg. No. OD-02-R-8494) and strangulated her between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM in unit-VI area. He later disposed of her body in the jungle in Keonjhar district.

The Police Commissioner, during the interactions with the media, said that further investigation is underway to ascertain other possible angles to the murder, including suspicions that the accused was planning to claim insurance money after killing Subhamitra.

Meanwhile, the police, during the scene recreation, have exhumed Subhamitra's body from a gunny bag after digging in a jungle at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar. Based on his confession and supporting evidence, a case (535/25) has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 BNS at the Capital Police Station. The accused Deepak Kumar Rout has been arrested in the case.