Arab League Holds Coordination Meeting For First Arab-Russian Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Arab League General Secretariat convened Wednesday a coordination meeting at the level of permanent representatives of member states to discuss preparations for the first Arab-Russian Summit, scheduled to be held in Moscow on October 15.

In a statement, the Arab League said the meeting briefed the permanent representatives on the latest developments regarding the summit's arrangements, including discussions on the draft final communique and the action plan expected to be adopted during the summit.

HE Ambassador Khalid Manzlawiy, Assistant Secretary-General for International Political Affairs at the Arab League, affirmed that the first Arab-Russian Summit represents a qualitative leap in Arab-Russian relations, opening new horizons for cooperation across political, economic, and social fields.

He noted that the summit reflects the shared determination to strengthen the existing strategic partnership based on mutual respect and common interests, adding that its outcomes will contribute to advancing cooperation in a way that meets the aspirations of both sides' peoples.

The permanent representatives of Arab states commended the efforts exerted by the Republic of Iraq and the Arab League General Secretariat to ensure the success of the summit, expressing their hope to further strengthen Arab-Russian cooperation to broader horizons that serve mutual interests.