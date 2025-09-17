Nasdaq Forecast 17/09: Looking For Higher Levels (Video)
- The NASDAQ 100 rallied a bit in the pre-market trading on Tuesday as we continued to stretch to the upside. This will be a very interesting market to watch because we do have the interest rate decision coming out on Wednesday of the United States. I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to that. And it will most certainly have an effect on this market.
The question is how long will it take to get there? Loose monetary policy does help stocks, but if we get some type of nervous type of reaction out of the Fed or maybe an unsure press conference, that could send things into a tailspin rather quickly. Keep in mind that the usual suspects, the Magnificent Seven, if you will, are driving most of this, so pay attention to Nvidia, Apple, et cetera, as to where we go next.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do pull back, the 50-day EMA is right along the trend line of this channel, and of course, the 23,250 level is support as well. It's really not until we break down below that I would be worried about the overall trend. Because of this, I remain bullish, but I also recognize that we're a little overdone.Ready to trade the daily stock analysis ? Here are the best CFD brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment