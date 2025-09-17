USD/BRL Analysis 17/09: Lower Depth Attained (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/BRL finished below the 5.3000 level as yesterday came to a close, the currency pair is now traversing values last seen in early June of 2024, this as the U.S Federal Reserve is anticipated today.

Bias is always dangerous when trading and sentiment via perspectives regarding politics can cause problems regarding outlooks when involved in Forex. Simply because one disagrees with a particular government stance this doesn't mean that broad market sentiment sees things the same an individual does. The USD/BRL continues to correlate to the broad Forex market and make new lows, this even though there are political shadows hovering over Brazil.

The USD/BRL finished below the 5.3000 level and is traversing terrain not seen since early June 2024. The ability of the USD/BRL to create a bearish trend has become a fact that needs to be accepted. Long-term charts need to be looked at to consider where the USD/BRL can go next if it proceeds lower. However, the U.S Fed will release its interest rate decision today and this will impact the broad Forex market and the USD/BRL.

The USD/BRL has seen price velocity come into the currency pair. Last week the USD/BRL was trading above the 5.4000 level and its ability to move swiftly lower since last week must be taken seriously. Yes, there may be more room to traverse lower. In May of 2024 the USD/BRL was trading between 5.1000 and 5.2000 rather comfortably. The Fed's rate decision will be a force in Forex today and USD/BRL traders have to acknowledge the influence of the U.S central bank.

The Fed is certainly going to cut interest rates today, it is likely to cut 25 basis points from the Federal Funds Rate. It is rhetoric given today about the Fed outlook for October that will shake the USD/BRL. If another rate cut is suggested for October this could spur on more selling today. However, traders need to understand today's rate cut and perhaps even one in October has already been factored into the USD/BRL. Any surprises today will spur on volatility/BRL Short-Term Trading Dynamics

The opening of the USD/BRL should be treated with care today. Small day traders are advised to watch and get a feel for what is happening early, but be ready for reversals and sudden bolts of velocity as large financial institutions position themselves.



The bearish trend in the USD/BRL has been solid, and some traders may believe additional downside is possible. However, depending on what the Fed says today regarding October interest rate outlooks and beyond will stir the USD/BRL.

Brazilian Real Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 5.3150

Current Support: 5.2910

High Target: 5.3570

Low Target: 5.2600

