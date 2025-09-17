Simpson House Celebrates Five Centenarians On National Centenarian Day

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In recognition of National Centenarian Day, Simpson House, one of Philadelphia's most historic senior living communities, is honoring five extraordinary residents, ranging in age from 100 to 104 years old, on September 22. In addition, the celebration will recognize 50 additional residents aged 90-99, highlighting the vibrancy of the Simpson House community. The event features the remarkable stories, wisdom and life lessons from Simpson House residents, including centenarian Mary Brown, who turned 100 in March.







“We are inspired daily by our residents, who teach us new life lessons as they make meaningful contributions to our Simpson community,” said Dr. Carol McKinley, President and CEO of Simpson.“We are honored to celebrate them and showcase their extraordinary life stories.”

As part of the celebration, each centenarian received complimentary services at Simpson's on-site salon and participated in a“glamour” photo shoot. Photos and memorabilia from their lives will also be showcased. Residents, family and friends are also invited to attend the event held in Simpson House's historic Constitution Hall.

Mary Brown: Centenarian Living in Community, Church and Creativity

Born in 1925 in Union, South Carolina, Mary Brown grew up during the Great Depression and graduated from high school just as World War II began. She earned her degree in business administration in Columbia, SC and eventually settled in Philadelphia in 1943, where she and her husband raised two sons.

She worked with the Veterans Administration for 30 years before retiring in 1986. After retirement, she devoted her time to the Walnut Hill Community Organization, where she was a committed volunteer, and continues as an active member of the Mount Carmel Church choir. In retirement, Mary discovered a hidden talent for watercolor painting, and today, she continues to create birthday cards for fellow residents at Simpson House.

She attributes her longevity to staying mentally sharp through daily cryptogram puzzles, a practice she's maintained for over 40 years. She also emphasizes the importance of positivity, faith, independence, and family for living a long and meaningful life.

“I'm a survivor, not a saint,” Mary says.“I believe in prayer, staying active, and living one day at a time. Family is the most important thing to me.”

Her resilience has carried her through the loss of her husband, both sons, and her mother, who lived to 106. A breast cancer and stroke survivor, Mary continues to inspire her community with her strength and optimism.

About Simpson

Simpson is a not-for-profit family of services, including five senior living communities, home care, therapy, and end-of-life care. Open since 1865, it is the longest-serving Methodist organization in the nation. Simpson derives great strength from its history of caring for older adults from all backgrounds and all walks of life and is constantly working to uphold its position as a community, regional, and national leader in caring for and treasuring the lives of older adults. The organization continues to grow to serve more people with the highest possible level of care. For more information, visit

Photo Caption: Mary Brown, 100 years old, celebrates National Centenarian Day as part of Simpson House's National Centenarian Day celebration.

