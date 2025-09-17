Houston Mortgage Broker Launches Breakthrough Book On How To Get A Mortgage Without Tax Returns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of self-employed Americans, buying a home can feel like hitting a brick wall. Traditional lenders demand tax returns and W-2s-documents that rarely tell the whole story for entrepreneurs, gig workers, and independent contractors. A new book from Houston mortgage broker Rich Bonn is breaking down that wall with real solutions for today's workforce.

How to Get a Mortgage When Your Tax Return Says No, released September 10, 2025, offers a roadmap to programs like Bank Statement Loans , DSCR Loans , 1099 Mortgage Loans , and other Self-Employed Mortgage Loans designed for buyers who don't fit the“traditional” borrower mold.

“Every day, we meet people who can afford a home but can't prove it with tax returns alone,” said Bonn, founder of Habayit Home Loans in Houston.“This book explains how to get a mortgage without tax returns using real-world examples and programs that actually work.”

With nearly 36% of Americans now self-employed or in the gig economy, the demand for products like self-employed home loans in Houston and across the country is surging. Industry data shows that over 60% of non-QM loans in 2024 used alternative documentation such as bank statements instead of tax returns-a sign that traditional lending rules are overdue for change.

The book walks readers through multiple loan options, including:



Bank Statement Loans for entrepreneurs whose deposits tell a better story than their tax returns.

DSCR Loans for real estate investors qualifying based on rental property income rather than personal income. 1099 Mortgage Loans for independent contractors with irregular or seasonal income streams.

Part guide, part myth-buster, the book empowers borrowers with insider knowledge so they can ask the right questions and work with lenders who understand their financial reality.

Bonn's upcoming appearances starting September 16th will focus on educating self-employed borrowers and real estate professionals about these fast-growing mortgage options.

How to Get a Mortgage When Your Tax Return Says No is available now. For more information-or to find out how to use these programs to buy a dream home-call Rich Bonn today at 281-841-1723 or email ... . Don't wait-approval could be closer than one thinks.

For details, visit .

Media Contact:

Rich Bonn

Habayit Home Loans

... | 281-841-1723

CONTACT: Media Contact: Rich Bonn Habayit Home Loans ... | 281-841-1723