Vetcomm, Now Fully Owned By CEO Kate Monroe, Expands Mission To Serve Veterans

VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VetComm is pleased to announce that it has successfully resolved all outstanding disputes with its former parent company through mutual agreements. As part of this resolution, VetComm has transitioned into a fully independent, privately held company led by its CEO, Kate Monroe. This development will allow the company to focus exclusively on its mission to serve veterans and embark on a new chapter of rapid growth and expansion.The resolution brings closure to prior disputes and public misunderstandings, allowing clarity around the company's leadership and direction. With matters fully settled, VetComm moves forward under the ownership of Monroe with a reaffirmed commitment to integrity, transparency and service to veterans.Additionally, all outstanding shares have been returned, completing its transition to a fully independent company. This will provide a clear foundation for the company's future, free of outside ownership interests."The same resilient, gritty spirit that got us through the last several months will continue with us as we focus all of our efforts on improving and expanding our offerings for veterans," Monroe says.Despite the challenges of ongoing litigation, VetComm sustained its momentum and doubled its growth in the past 12 months. And now that all disputes have been settled, the organization can focus its efforts more exclusively on serving more veterans more efficiently, and for a less expensive cost to the client. The company is even looking forward to expanding its offerings through new technological products that are currently being developed."This will give us more flexibility in our business growth," Monroe says. "We doubled our business in 12 months, even while facing the handicap of this litigation. Imagine what we can do now."Moving forward, VetComm is focused squarely on its mission to help veterans. With the legal disputes behind it, the company is building on recent growth and putting its energy into expanding services, developing new tools, and making the VA claims process easier and more accessible for those who served.Learn more about VetComm and its mission by visiting vetcomm . For media inquiries, please contact Communications Manager Rachel Hernandez at ....About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim support services. The company offers step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claims advocates assist veterans in drafting, filing and responding to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to meet veterans' unique needs, VetComm provides ongoing, personalized support throughout the VA claims process, empowering veterans to access the benefits they earned through their service.

