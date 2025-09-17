ORIGYN Becomes Official Sponsor of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC)

ORIGYN, the Swiss-based digital certification protocol for RWA, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC)

- Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN FoundationNEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ORIGYN Foundation, the Swiss-based digital certification protocol for real-world assets, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC), one of Switzerland's most respected hockey teams with deep roots in the heart of the Neuchâtel region.This collaboration marks a significant moment for ORIGYN, symbolizing its commitment not just to cutting-edge technology and innovation, but also to community, tradition, and regional pride."We're thrilled to support HCC, a team that embodies excellence, resilience, and local spirit," said Karolina Glusek, President of ORIGYN Foundation. "As a protocol rooted in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the same city that houses our partners Metalor and Gil Sertissage, it's a natural partnership that aligns our technological mission with cultural legacy."Bridging Heritage and InnovationLa Chaux-de-Fonds is known globally for its heritage in watchmaking, luxury goods, and precious metals. It's also home to Metalor, a key ORIGYN partner in gold certification, and Gil Sertissage, a trusted collaborator for diamond authentication.ORIGYN's sponsorship of HCC represents a deeper connection to this rich ecosystem, supporting not just economic and technological development, but also local identity and sport.A Visible PartnershipAs part of the sponsorship, the ORIGYN logo will be featured on the back of HCC players' helmets, making it a proud emblem both on and off the ice. This marks the beginning of a longer-term collaboration between the two organizations aimed at fostering excellence, trust, and visibility, both in sport and digital innovation.

