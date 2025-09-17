September 28 Vote: Swiss Set To Back E-ID But Undecided On Cantonal Property Tax





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Two weeks before the vote on an electronic identity (e-ID) and the abolition of the imputed rental value system, the second SBC survey shows that the former is likely to be approved, while the latter could go either way. This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 10:03 6 minutes

Most Swiss Abroad can breathe a sigh of relief: e-ID seems to be a done deal.“We assume a high probability of acceptance,” says pollster Lukas Golder from gfs, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company.

The introduction of e-ID is a long-standing concern of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, which hopes that it will make it easier to deal with the Swiss authorities and possibly also carry out bank transactions.

This made the relative reluctance of the Swiss Abroad to back the proposed legislation in the first poll all the more surprising. This has since changed: approval has risen from 52% to 60%.

The reasons for the increased support remain speculative. However, the issue is being discussed in Facebook groups, and members of the Council of the Swiss Abroad are loudly drawing attention to the vote.

This means that the Swiss diaspora is also slightly more in favour of the e-ID than the electorate as a whole.

Overall, approval is also at 59%. The pollsters speak of a solid approval rating.

E-ID 'a question of trust'

The formation of opinion on the e-ID proposal between the first and second surveys shows clear patterns. Criticism of e-ID has grown significantly among the rural population. It has also increased among those voters who are mistrustful of the institutions as well as among voters close to the right-wing Swiss People's Party and those who are not affiliated with a political party.

“Ultimately, it's a question of trust in the institutions,” Golder says.“Those who have little mistrust are very likely to vote in favour.”

