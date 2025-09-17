Discounts On Car Insurance In Panama For Accident-Free Drivers -
Recognition of the“Good Driver”
The regulations seek to recognize and reward the responsible behavior of drivers who, during the one-year period of their insurance, have not been involved in any accidents. In these cases, they will be granted a 25% discount on their policy renewal, a benefit that can be used with the same insurer or another of their choice. This discount will not be cumulative and will be lost if the insured is responsible for an accident with the same insurance company within the national territory. Additionally, the benefit amount can be used to pay for the new annual policy or as part of the payment for other types of insurance offered by the company.
A 25% discount on insurance policies has been approved for drivers who do not have accidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment