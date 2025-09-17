EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Contract/Personnel

Daniel Riedl to leave the Management Board of Vonovia SE

Decision taken by mutual agreement.

Contract expires May 31, 2026.

Supervisory Board to timely ensure suitable successor. New construction remains key element of growth strategy. Bochum, September 17, 2025 - Daniel Riedl will depart from the Management Board of Vonovia SE by mutual agreement effective May 31, 2026, to pursue new professional opportunities. He will fulfill his contract as Chief Development Officer until the end of May 2026, but does not seek to extend his tenure beyond that date.



Clara C. Streit comments on Daniel Riedl's departure:“On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to warmly thank Daniel Riedl for his dedicated service over the past eight years. As Chief Development Officer, he played a decisive role in the company's success. He navigated the Development segment safely through the integration and the new construction crisis. We wish him continued success in both his personal and professional future. Since 2018, the Development segment has been a central pillar of Vonovia's growth, and the Supervisory Board will now ensure a timely succession.”



“When I was appointed member of the Management Board of Vonovia nearly eight years ago, as part of Vonovia's acquisition of BUWOG, I did not expect to be able to contribute here for such a long time. Now, the time has come for a new phase in my professional career, during which I will share my experience as a DAX and ATX5 executive in consulting and by taking on various mandates,” says Daniel Riedl.



“After eight intense years at Vonovia, I am leaving the company with a sense of both nostalgia and anticipation. Together, we have accomplished a great deal and can be truly proud of our achievements. I would like to thank the Management Board and all my colleagues for the trustful collaboration-especially, of course, the employees of BUWOG in Germany and Austria. At the same time, I look forward to the exciting new challenges that await me,” Daniel Riedl continues.



On behalf of the Management Board of Vonovia SE, Daniel Riedl will continue to hold Supervisory Board mandates at companies such as Gropyus and Quarterback even beyond the term of his board contract. This ensures his ongoing connection to Vonovia.



Rolf Buch states:“It is with great regret that I accept Daniel Riedl's decision. On behalf of the entire Management Board and personally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his consistently professional and committed collaboration. Since him joining the Management Board, our company has made significant progress, building more than 18,000 new apartments and pioneering serial construction. New construction remains an important part of our growth strategy going forward. I wish Daniel Riedl every success and all the best in his future endeavors."



Daniel Riedl holds a degree in Business Administration and is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. From 2004 to 2011, he led BUWOG and was a member of the Management Board of IMMOFINANZ AG from 2008 to 2014. From early 2012 to October 2013, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BUWOG. In November 2013, Riedl was appointed CEO of the BUWOG Group, successfully leading the company through its spin-off from IMMOFINANZ AG and subsequent IPO, serving as its CEO until it was delisted at the end of 2018. Upon completion of his mandate in May 2026, Daniel Riedl will have served eight years on the Management Board of Vonovia SE.



About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. With 533,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on the development and rental of modern and energy-efficient housing. Vonovia focuses on sustainability as the core of its growth policy and offers tenants a home with a high quality of living and excellent service. As part of its 2028 growth strategy, Vonovia will strengthen its Value-add, Development, and Recurring Sales segments, promote innovative technologies with a focus on serial modernization, modular new construction, and modern heating infrastructure, and offer its scalable model to the market.



The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,300 employees.

