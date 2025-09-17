EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Marinomed Biotech AG announces results for the first half year of 2025

17.09.2025 / 13:48 CET/CEST

Revenues amounted to EUR 7.2 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 2.4 Mio.)

EBIT of EUR 21.0 Mio. , which includes a restructuring gain Financing secured by the latest capital measures Korneuburg, Österreich, September 17, 2025 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) significantly increased both revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025. Revenue amounted to EUR 7.2 million (H1 2024: EUR 2.4 million). Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 21.0 million (H1 2024: EUR –3.2 million), significantly influenced by other operating income of EUR 19.3 million, which includes a restructuring gain of EUR 18.9 million. Cash flow from operating activities was slightly negative at EUR –0.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, amounted to EUR 1.5 million, compared to EUR 0.9 million in the previous year. Balance sheet total decreased to EUR 7.6 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 8.2 million). "The sale of the Carragelose business has significantly strengthened our financial base. We see this as an important intermediate step in advancing our pipeline of Marinosolv projects and building the foundation for sustainable growth. With the targeted approval of Budesolv, we have made significant operational progress in recent months. We are well on track. Our operational progress is also reflected in the development of our key figures-cash flow from operating activities has improved, however, still slightly negative. The recently announced capital measures have further strengthened our financial base," added Gabriele Ram, CFO of Marinomed. "The planned convertible bond in the amount of EUR 2.5 million, as well as the capital increase of EUR 1.1 million announced yesterday not only strengthen our negotiating position with potential licensing partners for our development projects Budesolv and Tacrosolv, but also enable us to advance more rapidly on the operational side. Marinomed's current financial planning does not include any further capital measures,“ according to Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed.” Selected financial figures for H1 2025

All amounts in kEUR H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenues 7,178.1 2,418.7 Operating result (EBIT) 20,971.8 -3,182.4 R&D Expenses -1,400.0 -2,386.9 Cash flow utilized by operating activities -214.5 -1,828.9 About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products based on the Marinosolv® platform. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: : . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

PR: Luca Horinek

IR.: Tobias Meister

T: +43 2262 90300 158

E-Mail: ...

