Bastei Lübbe AG: Annual General Meeting Confirms Successful Business Development Dividend Increased Again

Bastei Lübbe AG: Annual General Meeting confirms successful business development – dividend increased again

17.09.2025

Bastei Lübbe AG Annual General Meeting approves 20 per cent higher dividend of EUR 0.36 per share

Digital offerings grow to EUR 35.5 million, community share rises to 39 per cent

Community-driven business models with significant growth and record number of awards Increasing revenue momentum due to high density of bestsellers over the course of the year Cologne, 17 September 2025. The publicly traded publishing group Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0 ), listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting in person today. At the venue in MediaPark Cologne, shareholders listened to the explanations of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board on the past financial year 2024/2025 and the outlook for the future development of the company. Bastei Lübbe AG can look back on an exceptionally successful financial year. Driven by the extraordinary success of its community imprints and digital offerings and services, revenue improved to EUR 114 million (previous year: EUR 110.3 million) despite a lack of macroeconomic momentum, and a very strong EBIT margin of 15 percent (previous year: 12.7 percent) was achieved. The community-driven business models of LYX, ONE and Community Editions grew in all dimensions, increasing not only their reach but also their share of total revenue to 39 per cent. The community imprints showed impressive momentum and underpinned their market position with more awards than ever before. In its comments, the Executive Board emphasised the company's innovative strength, which enables Bastei Lübbe to continuously tap into new business areas and growth potential. Among other things, they referred to the development of the direct commerce business, community extensions, merchandising, and the expansion of the LYX imprint into the US market. “The past financial year was extremely successful for Bastei Lübbe. We increased our profitability, expanded our digital and community-driven business models, and thus strengthened our competitive position. I am particularly proud of the numerous awards that underscore the quality and relevance of our content. On this basis, we are consistently developing our community models, establishing new and exciting publishing brands in a targeted manner and opening up additional growth areas that complement and strengthen our existing business," explained CEO Soheil Dastyari in his speech, adding:“In addition, we will expand into the US market with our LYX label, where we see great potential and can build on our extensive experience in Germany." Chief Financial Officer Mathis Gerkensmeyer added:“With an EBIT margin of 15 per cent, we have once again clearly stabilised our profitability in the double-digit range. This result demonstrates the strength of our strategy and gives us the financial flexibility we need to consistently pursue our growth initiatives.“ Further increase in dividend The Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Board with a large majority and resolved to distribute a 20 per cent higher dividend per share of EUR 0.36 for the 2024/2025 financial year. With a total distribution of EUR 4,752,036.00, the dividend amount corresponds to a payout ratio of 42 per cent of the distributable earnings and is therefore in line with the defined dividend strategy (40 to 50 per cent payout ratio). Based on the XETRA closing price of EUR 10.30 on 16 September 2025, this results in a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent. Outlook for 2025/2026 Bastei Lübbe AG is confidently starting the new 2025/2026 financial year with a high-calibre programme. Current and upcoming new releases include works by international and national bestselling authors such as Dan Brown, Ken Follett and Rebecca Gablé. In the LYX division, Mona Kasten is continuing her successful 'Scarlet Luck' series, while other successful German authors such as Lena Kiefer and Laura Kneidl are launching new series. The programme is complemented by titles from international TikTok phenomena such as Ana Huang, Hannah Grace and Brittainy Cherry. In addition, further growth potential is being tapped with the new imprints Grau and Pfaueninsel. Lübbe Audio will also benefit from numerous best-selling audiobook productions. The Executive Board therefore expects a significant boost in business performance while maintaining high profitability. At the time of the vote, the share of the quorum-eligible share capital totalled 82.41 per cent. The detailed voting results and the Executive Board's presentation can be found at: . About Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe AG is the leading independent publishing group in Germany. Based in Cologne, it publishes books, audio books and e-books featuring high-quality popular entertainment as well as periodical novel booklets. In total, the Company owns more than 14 imprints. Bastei Lübbe sees itself as an innovation driver in the industry and has successfully established several rapidly expanding community-driven business models, among other things. Bastei Lübbe AG is also a pioneer of digital media, producing thousands of audio and eBooks, which are distributed via all digital exploitation channels. The Group generates annual revenues of over EUR 114 million (2024/2025 financial year). Its shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013.

