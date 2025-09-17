AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate Of CSO Victor Breguncci Extended
Ranshofen, 17/09/2025
AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate of CSO Victor Breguncci extended
At its meeting on September 17, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG resolved to extend the contract of Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci, MBA, until May 31, 2029.
“The contract extension underscores our commitment to support AMAG's sales efforts and give continuity in corporate leadership. Over the past years, Victor Breguncci has played a key role in strengthening AMAG's customer focus and commercial excellence, and shaping the sales organisation of the future,” says Supervisory Board Chairman Alessandro Dazza.
“In light of the current challenges facing the European aluminium industry, I am especially grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to continuing to take on responsibility together with my dedicated team and fellow board members. Our goal is to lead AMAG into the future as a reliable partner for high-quality aluminium solutions,” says Victor Breguncci.
The Brazil native has been a member of AMAG's Management Board since June 2019 and is responsible for Sales, Strategic Sales Development, Supply Chain Management, as well as Market Monitoring and Development. Since January 1, 2024, the AMAG Management Board has consisted of CEO and COO Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, CFO Claudia Trampitsch, and CSO Victor Breguncci, MBA.
The extension highlights the strategic importance of Sales for AMAG: its independent representation on the Management Board ensures that this area remains a long-term priority and that customer-focused topics continue to be addressed at the highest decision-making level.
Image:AMAG CSO Victor Breguncci (© AMAG)
About AMAG Group
AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality cast and rolled aluminum products used in a wide range of industries, including the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction, and packaging industries. The Canadian smelting company Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 percent stake, produces high-quality primary aluminum with an exemplary life cycle assessment. The AMAG components division, headquartered in Übersee am Chiemsee, combines expertise and many years of experience in the production of ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.
