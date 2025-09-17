EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate of CSO Victor Breguncci extended

17.09.2025 / 16:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ranshofen, 17/09/2025 AMAG Austria Metall AG: Management Board Mandate of CSO Victor Breguncci extended At its meeting on September 17, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG resolved to extend the contract of Chief Sales Officer Victor Breguncci, MBA, until May 31, 2029. “The contract extension underscores our commitment to support AMAG's sales efforts and give continuity in corporate leadership. Over the past years, Victor Breguncci has played a key role in strengthening AMAG's customer focus and commercial excellence, and shaping the sales organisation of the future,” says Supervisory Board Chairman Alessandro Dazza. “In light of the current challenges facing the European aluminium industry, I am especially grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to continuing to take on responsibility together with my dedicated team and fellow board members. Our goal is to lead AMAG into the future as a reliable partner for high-quality aluminium solutions,” says Victor Breguncci. The Brazil native has been a member of AMAG's Management Board since June 2019 and is responsible for Sales, Strategic Sales Development, Supply Chain Management, as well as Market Monitoring and Development. Since January 1, 2024, the AMAG Management Board has consisted of CEO and COO Dr. Helmut Kaufmann, CFO Claudia Trampitsch, and CSO Victor Breguncci, MBA. The extension highlights the strategic importance of Sales for AMAG: its independent representation on the Management Board ensures that this area remains a long-term priority and that customer-focused topics continue to be addressed at the highest decision-making level.

Image: AMAG CSO Victor Breguncci (© AMAG) About AMAG Group AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality cast and rolled aluminum products used in a wide range of industries, including the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction, and packaging industries. The Canadian smelting company Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 percent stake, produces high-quality primary aluminum with an exemplary life cycle assessment. The AMAG components division, headquartered in Übersee am Chiemsee, combines expertise and many years of experience in the production of ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry. Follow us on facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , TikTok Contact information Investor contact Press contact Mag. Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc MMag. Alexandra Hanischläger, MBA Head of Investor Relations Head of Communications and Marketing AMAG Austria Metall AG AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen, Austria 5282 Ranshofen, Austria Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2673 Email: ... Email: ... Website: Journalist service/ agency Kneidinger & Partner Kommunikationsberatung GmbH

Gerald Kneidinger, MBA

Tel: +43 (0)664 5485067

E-Mail: ... Note The forecasts, plans, and future-oriented assessments and statements in this publication have been made on the basis of all the information available to AMAG at the present time. If the assumptions underlying the forecasts do not prove correct, targets are not met, or risks arise, the actual results may differ from current expectations. We assume no obligation to develop such forecasts further in light of new information or future events. The greatest possible care has been taken in the preparation of this publication and the verification of the data. However, rounding, transmission, or printing errors cannot be ruled out. This publication is also available in German. In case of doubt, the German language version authoritative.

17.09.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen Austria Phone: +43 7722 801 0 Fax: +43 7722 809 498 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT00000AMAG3 WKN: A1JFYU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2199092

End of News EQS News Service