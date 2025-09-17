BCPPER Corridor Expected To Propel Odisha Toward USD 500 Bn Economic Ambition By 2036: NITI Aayog
She was delivering the keynote address at a stakeholder consultation meeting on BCPPER, organised jointly by the Odisha government and NITI Aayog. Roy presented the draft economic plan for the corridor and outlined a comprehensive growth-hub strategy for the region.
Development Commissioner Anu Garg highlighted the unique character of the four core cities-Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Paradip-stressing that their distinctiveness should be preserved even as the region undergoes rapid urban and economic expansion.
Garg also emphasised that the draft economic plan aligns with the state's broader development vision and called for close collaboration among stakeholders to ensure timely implementation of the identified projects.
According to the Odisha government, the BCPPER roadmap already outlines more than 65 priority projects and 37 policy reforms.
Stakeholder inputs from the consultation meeting will guide the next steps in finalising the corridor's development strategy, ensuring that economic, urban, and cultural objectives are harmoniously integrated.
(KNN Bureau)
