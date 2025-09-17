Niryo Launches Nate Robotic Platform To Make Industrial Automation More Accessible

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Niryo launches robotic platform to make industrial automation 'more accessible'

September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

French industrial company Niryo has launched Nate, its new robotic platform designed to accelerate automation in industry.

With 3,500 robots deployed in over 70 countries, Niryo has established itself as a key player in the field of robotics.

Building on this experience, the company is now accelerating the development of accessible, high-performance solutions for industry, with a clear ambition: to make cutting-edge robotics accessible to companies of all sizes.

With Nate, Niryo offers a concrete alternative to the complexity and high cost of current solutions, providing advanced technology that is easy to integrate and accessible to a wider range of businesses.

Niryo robots are already being used by leading companies such as Coca-Cola, Siemens and ArianeGroup.

A technology platform built for industry

Nate is a modular platform that brings together all the building blocks needed to quickly design and deploy industrial robotic solutions: robotic arms, application software, AI modules, smart components and integration tools.

This genuine technological ecosystem enables the development of robust solutions that are quick to configure, easy to integrate and scalable, based on real industrial use cases.

One of Nate's key strengths lies in its accessibility. By combining advanced technologies with the right level of performance, Nate can precisely meet the needs of manufacturers without unnecessary oversizing.

The result? Optimised costs, rapid implementation and accelerated return on investment.

Marc-Henri Frouin, founder and CEO of Niryo, says:“We are proud to reveal this new technology platform, the result of several years of work.

“With Nate, we want to remove the traditional barriers to industrial automation and offer cutting-edge technology that is simple and quick to deploy.

“Nate is also part of a broader vision: using AI and innovation to support reindustrialization and help build technological independence across our regions.”

A first building block revealed at SIDO 2025

SIDO Lyon 2025 will mark the official launch of the Nate platform, with an exclusive preview of its new motorised actuators – the first technological building block to be brought to market.

The first components of the Nate platform, Niryo motorised actuators combine precision, robustness and embedded intelligence and will be available from September 2025.

Thanks to their modularity and competitive pricing, these actuators can be used in a wide range of applications : robotic arms, humanoid robots, SCARA robots, industrial automation and R&D engineering.

A vision for European industrial sovereignty

With Nate, Niryo reaffirms its commitment to building a sovereign, competitive and accessible European industrial robotics.

Designed and manufactured in France with the support of the France 2030 investment plan, the platform helps tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the industrial sector:



retaining production capabilities in local regions;

improving the competitiveness of European industries; and and elevating industrial professions towards greater expertise and autonomy.

The first robotic arm in the Nate product line will be available from March 2026, marking the start of the rollout of this new generation of robotic solutions designed for industry.