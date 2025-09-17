Tennant And Brain Corp Unveil X6 ROVR Autonomous Cleaning Robot At CMS 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Tennant Company and Brain Corp to debut next-generation autonomous cleaning at CMS 2025

September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Tennant Company , a specialist in robotic cleaning solutions, and Brain Corp , a provider of AI-powered robotics operating systems, will join forces again at CMS 2025 in Berlin to showcase the future of cleaning technology and unveil the X6 ROVR to the European market for the first time.

The X6 ROVR, powered by BrainOS autonomy, is Tennant and Brain Corp's most advanced autonomous cleaning machine to date.

Engineered for intelligent navigation, high-performance cleaning, and resilient operation in even the most challenging environments, the X6 ROVR sets new standards in efficiency, reliability, and safety.

Experience innovation live at CMS

Visit the Tennant and Brain Corp stand (Hall 1.2, stand 221) to see a dynamic range of advanced cleaning solutions live – from proven conventional machines to the latest breakthroughs in robotics and to discover tomorrow's innovations today:



X6 ROVR – Exclusive Preview : Be among the first in Europe to experience Tennant's groundbreaking new autonomous cleaning machine, setting fresh benchmarks for efficiency and innovation.

IPC Portfolio : New launches and additions will be presented, including the CT40 MK2 scrubber-dryer, a new series of vacuum cleaners, pressure washers, cleaning trolleys, and manual equipment – creating a comprehensive portfolio for professional cleaning across industries. AI-Powered Autonomy : With Brain Corp, visitors can explore AI-powered, cloud-connected systems for smarter, scalable, and transformative cleaning.

Live demonstrations include:



Hands-on Autonomy : Discover how the X4 ROVR integrates seamlessly – from setup to use. Experience demos on controls, mapping, and optimization.

Rethink Cleaning : See Tennant's ec-H2O NanoClean technology in action, demonstrating detergent-free cleaning with nanobubbles – plus comparisons, tips, and an introduction to sustainable cleaning. By Hand. Systematically. : IPC highlights efficient manual solutions, from modular trolleys to innovative mop systems and smart equipment for greater day-to-day efficiency.

Sylvain Rottier, VP and general manager, Tennant EMEA, says:“This is more than showcasing a new product – it's a milestone in our global partnership.

“Together with Brain Corp, we're bringing next-generation autonomy to European customers who need scalable, sustainable solutions they can trust.”

Michel Spruijt, president, Brain Corp International, says:“The X6 ROVR reflects the strength of our collaboration with Tennant and our shared vision for both innovation and for transforming the cleaning industry.

“CMS provides the perfect stage to show how AI-powered automation is reshaping operations across Europe.”