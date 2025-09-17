GMI And AINEXXO Partner To Launch Self-Aware And Self-Protecting Factory

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GMI and AINEXXO form strategic alliance to launch 'self-aware and self-protecting factory'

September 17, 2025

G.M. International (GMI), a provider of intrinsic and functional safety hardware for Operational Technology (OT), and AINEXXO , a deep-tech pioneer in AI-powered OT, have announced a strategic alliance to deliver a transformative industrial innovation: the“Self-Aware and Self-Protecting Factory”.

This alliance fuses GMI's SIL-certified safety hardware with AINEXXO's cognitive AI stack, laying the foundation for a new class of safety-embedded, self-aware industrial systems that redefine the future of operational resilience.

Redefining industrial safety and autonomy

GMI and AINEXXO are creating a new industrial paradigm where Operational Safety and Operational Integrity Levels expand upon traditional Functional Safety (SIL) and Cyber Safety.

This next generation of industrial automation goes beyond detection and reaction, machines now understand, decide, and prevent.

At the heart of this transformation is the integration of AINEXXO's DaVinci Edge-AI Engineer into GMI's new X product line, evolving it into a Safety Processing Unit (SPU).

Unlike conventional control components, these next-generation platforms act as autonomous, self-aware agents capable of:



Detecting, predicting, and preventing failures before they occur

Adapting in real time with ultra-low latency Collaborating with other machines (M2M cognition) to optimize performance

This capability does not simply improve plant availability, it redefines the foundations of industrial resilience.

A cognitive operating system for the factory of the future

AINEXXO's integrated cognitive AI stack platforms, including DaVinci AI Engineer (Cloud and Edge versions), BrainIQ, and NeuroLinker, functions as the operating system of the autonomous, intelligent factory, much like Windows did for the personal computer.

The alliance directly addresses problem: plant shutdowns cost billions.

Industrial plants face persistent threats from: sudden equipment failure, slow or incomplete diagnostics, delayed response times due to cloud latency, incomplete data fusion across sensor, visual, control domains, workforce expertise shortages and managing generational transition.

Traditional predictive/prescriptive maintenance methods only detect patterns. They fail to understand context, lack machine-to-machine interaction, and react too late to prevent real losses.

GMI and AINEXXO's unified approach brings context, cognition, and collaboration, enabling systems to anticipate and protect.

“Together, we are bridging the gap between safety and intelligence,” says Zdravko Petkovic, chairman and group general manager of G.M. International and founder of AINEXXO.

“We are very proud of our project, which began five years ago and laid the foundation for the X Series. From the start, we envisioned self-protected and self-aware plants.

“With this partnership, machinery and systems don't just react, they anticipate, learn, and protect. This is the path to zero unplanned downtime, maximum compliance, and truly self-protecting operations.”

Unified industrial intelligence

By combining GMI's trusted SIL-certified hardware with AINEXXO's cognitive AI stack platforms, the alliance delivers a unified solution that transforms industrial operations:



Machines analyze and decide in real time

Systems coordinate and optimize at machine and plant level

Plants anticipate and prevent failures before they occur Teams are supported with actionable insights and proactive protection

The new X SPU, enhanced with dedicated AI hardware, is the ideal host for AINEXXO's DaVinci Edge-AI Engineer, embedding intelligence directly into the safety infrastructure itself.

Petkovic adds:“We're engineering the cognitive core of industrial autonomy. This is the first step toward truly intelligent and self-protecting factories.”