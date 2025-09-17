Forget PEPE And BONK - This New Meme Coin Could Be 2025'S Breakout Star

MENAFN - News Direct) It's no secret that meme coins have taken center stage in every major bull run. From Dogecoin's moon mission to PEPE's explosive rise and BONK's viral stampede, each cycle brings a new cultural icon - and with it, massive gains for those who spot the trend early.

Now, a new contender is pulling into the fast lane, and early investors are already placing their bets.

Kart Rumble , a meme-fueled racing game powered by AI and built on the Polygon blockchain, is rapidly emerging as the next big meme coin of 2025 - and its presale has already crossed $150,000 in early funding.

This isn't just another token with a funny name. Kart Rumble is building an actual game , stacking utility on top of the hype - and for the first time, meme coin fans get something they can actually play.

At its core, Kart Rumble combines the viral energy of meme culture with the addictive fun of kart racing.

Imagine Doge drifting around corners , Shiba gunning for the finish line , and Pepe dropping banana peels - all in a fully playable racing universe.

It's chaotic, colorful, and deeply nostalgic for anyone who grew up on Mario Kart - but with a Web3 twist. The game is launching with only six meme characters to start: Doge, Shiba, Pepe, DogWithHat, Pop Cat, and Floki . Each one will be playable, ownable, and tradable as a high-utility NFT.

And it's not just cosmetics - each racer and kart brings unique in-game performance traits and challenges. Kart Rumble is focusing heavily on single-player skill-based challenges , not just“click-to-earn” mechanics.

Unlike other meme coins with zero tech behind them, Kart Rumble is being built around a proprietary adaptive AI system called Rumble AI .

This is no gimmick.

Rumble AI controls enemy drivers, behavior models, obstacle generation, and player progression - all in real time. It adapts to how you play and creates smarter, more dynamic challenges as you improve.

Down the line, the team has plans to license this AI system to other Web3 games, creating a secondary revenue stream that could feed back into the Kart Rumble ecosystem .

Every element of the game is being built for customization and ownership.

Players will be able to unlock, upgrade, and trade:



Racers (meme characters)



Karts (with performance boosts and cosmetics)

Track skins and obstacle themes



All NFTs will be available via the Kart Rumble Marketplace, giving players full ownership of their in-game assets. Early adopters during the presale will also get exclusive access to rare limited-edition NFTs not available post-launch.

The Kart Rumble Token ($RBT) isn't a throwaway meme coin. It's the engine that powers the entire ecosystem.

Here's how it breaks down:



Total supply: 2 billion $RBT



Presale allocation: 60%



No token burn gimmicks - value is driven by gameplay utility, marketplace demand, and user growth

Used for: NFT purchases, game progression, marketplace rewards, and more



Team tokens are locked. Liquidity is secured. And there are no plans for fake inflation tactics or staking traps .

Kart Rumble's presale is structured across 20 stages - with token prices increasing at each stage.

At the time of writing, the project has already raised over $150,000 and is quickly gaining traction in Telegram groups, Discord servers, and affiliate channels.

Early buyers not only lock in the lowest possible price - they also gain access to:



A tiered investor reward system



A powerful affiliate program (with up to 50% commissions)

Weekly competitions, including prizes like a Rolex and even a Lamborghini



The top affiliate of the entire presale wins the Lambo - but you don't have to win to earn. Many are already making 4-figure commissions just by sharing their link.

Kart Rumble's presale is live now at kartrumble and open to both crypto newcomers and seasoned investors.

To buy:

Head to kartrumbleCreate a free account (required before purchasing)Connect your walletChoose your presale tier and purchase with ETH, USDT, or cardClaim your $RBT tokens once the presale ends

You don't need to be a gamer to profit - but if you are, this might be the most fun you'll have with a meme coin in years.

2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for meme coins - but most will fade as fast as they rise.

Kart Rumble is different. It has meme energy, actual gameplay, AI tech, real token utility, and a presale that's just getting started.

If you missed Doge in 2020, PEPE in 2023, or BONK in 2024...

Don't miss this one.

🚀 Visit kartrumble to join the presale before the next price increase.