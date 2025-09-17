Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Wins New Electronic Monitoring Project In Wisconsin, Expands To 12Th U.S. State

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced it has won a new electronic monitoring project with a sheriff's department in Wisconsin in partnership with a regional service provider. The deployment of its PureSecurity technology marks SuperCom's entry into its 12th new U.S. state since August 2024, strengthening its footprint in the North American public safety market. The agency will launch a domestic violence program through the platform with plans to expand into GPS tracking, adopting a recurring revenue model based on active daily units. President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi said the contract reflects growing nationwide demand for modern, effective monitoring systems and builds on SuperCom's record of more than 30 new contracts and 11 service provider agreements in the U.S. since August 2024, contributing to long-term recurring revenue growth and reinforcing its leadership in public safety solutions.

About SuperCom Ltd.,

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention.

