Investornewsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Appoints Former Live Nation Europe President Simon Lewis To Lead Concerts, Ticketstub Rollout

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , a global sports, entertainment and gaming group, has appointed Simon Lewis, former President of Live Nation Europe, to a full-time senior consultancy role overseeing the strategic development and commercial rollout of Concerts and TicketStub. The move follows SEGG Media's recent $10 million acquisition of the platforms and underscores its push into the ticketing, content and live streaming market. Lewis, known for driving high-impact brand partnerships during his Live Nation tenure, will guide SEGG Media's expansion into concert ticketing, partnerships and media integration. CEO Matthew McGahan said the hire positions the company to“differentiate Concerts and TicketStub from other players in the space,” while Lewis will collaborate with SEGG Media leadership and Concerts Director Patrick Ogle to align the brands with Sports, Lottery and upcoming Sports Studios content initiatives.

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

