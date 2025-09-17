Amir, Jordan's King Hold Official Talks Session
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held on Wednesday an official session of talks, discussing the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the developments in the region.
At the outset of the session that was held at Basman Palace in Amman, Jordan, HM the King welcomed HH the Amir and his accompanying delegation, hailing His Highness's visit and the fruitful cooperation it will bring between the two fraternal countries. His Majesty voiced his hope that relations would be further developed to benefit the two fraternal peoples.
The King of Jordan also reiterated Jordan's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people, and its support for all measures taken to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the treacherous Israeli attack. He praised the efforts of HH the Amir and the State of Qatar to establish regional and international peace and stability.
For his part, HH the Amir expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the King of Jordan for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation, stressing his keenness to strengthen the solid fraternal relations between Qatar and Jordan and consolidate the bilateral partnership between them in various fields.
HH the Amir also reiterated his thanks to the King of Jordan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their solidarity and appreciated support for the State of Qatar and its people in the treacherous Israeli attack on Qatar's sovereignty, stressing that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of this aggression.
During the session, HH the Amir and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein expressed their satisfaction with the development and growth witnessed by the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, and affirmed their keenness to enhance and strengthen them in various fields, especially the economic and investment sectors.
The talks also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the Palestinian cause. The two leaders affirmed the importance of supporting the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate national rights, stressing the significance of reaching political solutions to the crises facing the region to preserve its security and stability.
The session was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, and a number of Thier Excellencies members of the official delegationa accompanying HH the Amir.
On Jordan's side, the session was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi, Director of the Office of the King Eng. Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Finance Abdulhakim Al Shibli, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Al Hunaiti, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate Major General Ahmad Husni, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.
Before the talks, HH the Amir and the King of Jordan held a bilateral meeting, during which they exchanged views and opinions on a number of issues of common interest.
HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was awarded the Order of Al Hussein bin Ali - the highest order in the Kingdom of Jordan awarded to heads of state - by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during a ceremony held at Basman Palace in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.
HH the Amir attended a luncheon banquet hosted by HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation, at Basman Palace.
