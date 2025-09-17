Amir Leaves Amman
Amman: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Amman on Wednesday, following an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
HH the Amir was seen off upon departure from Marka International Airport by HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Also present at the departure were Prime Minister HE Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates HE Ayman Al Safadi, Director of the Office of HM the HE King Eng. Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply HE Yarub Qudah, Minister of Finance HE Abdulhakim Al Shibli, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff HE Major General Yousef Al Hunaiti, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate Major General HE Ahmad Husni, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State of Qatar HE Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.
HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.
