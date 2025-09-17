Constructive Talks With Jordan's King Stressed Importance Of Coordinating Efforts, Enhancing Joint Arab Action: Amir
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that he held constructive talks with HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they stressed the importance of coordinating efforts and enhancing the joint Arab action to address the looming security threats to the region and its security.
Posting on his official X account, HH the Amir said that in constructive talks with HM King Abdullah II, they stressed the importance of coordinating efforts and strengthening the joint Arab action to confront the imminent threats facing the region and its security, particularly ending the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people through finding a peaceful and comprehensive solution to their just cause, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.
