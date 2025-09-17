Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Constructive Talks With Jordan's King Stressed Importance Of Coordinating Efforts, Enhancing Joint Arab Action: Amir

2025-09-17 02:01:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Posting on his official X account, HH the Amir said that in constructive talks with HM King Abdullah II, they stressed the importance of coordinating efforts and strengthening the joint Arab action to confront the imminent threats facing the region and its security, particularly ending the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people through finding a peaceful and comprehensive solution to their just cause, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

