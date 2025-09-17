Andrew Hillman Scholarship Opens Doors For Entrepreneurial Students Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs officially opens its application process for undergraduate students across the United States who aspire to launch or lead businesses with innovation and purpose. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur and business strategist, the scholarship is designed to encourage and support the next generation of business leaders.

The scholarship provides undergraduate students with an opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial vision and receive recognition for their innovative ideas. Students are required to submit a 1,000-word essay that demonstrates their business mindset, outlines their goals, and highlights how they plan to contribute to the future of entrepreneurship.

Eligibility and Criteria

To qualify for the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, applicants must meet the following requirements:



Be a current undergraduate student enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Demonstrate a strong interest in entrepreneurship and a clear vision for starting or managing a business.

Submit a well-written 1,000-word essay outlining entrepreneurial goals and innovative business ideas. Applications are open to students across the United States, with special encouragement for future leaders in Dallas, Texas.

The deadline for applications is December 15, 2025 , and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2026 .

About Andrew Hillman

Andrew Hillman , a Dallas-based entrepreneur, business investor, and strategic advisor, has more than three decades of experience in building and guiding companies toward sustainable growth. His career includes helping organizations scale operations, optimize revenues, and develop effective leadership structures. Inspired by his family's long-standing business legacy in Dallas, Andrew Hillman continues to dedicate his efforts to fostering entrepreneurship and education.

His decision to launch the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs reflects his ongoing commitment to mentoring the next generation of business innovators. By creating this scholarship, Andrew Hillman ensures that undergraduate students who exhibit creativity, ambition, and a strong business vision are given an opportunity to further their education and entrepreneurial aspirations.

Announcement of Scholarship Goals

The Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is not limited to one city or state, allowing students nationwide to apply. However, its connection to Dallas, Texas, highlights Andrew Hillman's dedication to supporting both local and national business talent.

The program aims to encourage undergraduate students to think critically about the challenges of entrepreneurship while developing actionable solutions for building sustainable businesses. By requiring an in-depth essay, the scholarship ensures that applicants reflect on their long-term vision and demonstrate their readiness to take on the responsibilities of entrepreneurship.

Future Outlook

The scholarship represents an investment in the ideas and goals of students who are determined to build businesses that create value for communities and industries. Andrew Hillman believes that today's undergraduate students will shape tomorrow's business landscape, and initiatives like this scholarship serve as vital stepping stones for that development.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website at for complete details on eligibility and application requirements.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Andrew Hillman

Organization: Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at