Pipefy Awarded“Best Ease Of Use Badge For IT Management” By Capterra

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a leading process management and AI platform, today announced that it was recognized with the 2025“Best Ease of Use” badge for the IT Management category by Capterra .

Pipefy provides a dynamic tool to orchestrate AI Agents, streamlining and managing business processes across teams. Its intuitive interface and customizable workflows empower organizations to enhance productivity and maintain operational consistency.

The Capterra recognitions and awards are based on independent reviews collected by Gartner Digital Markets, which highlights top-rated tools in different categories to help buyers identify the highest-rated software companies that users love and trust.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Capterra for our ease of use, recognizing our commitment to delivering a superior user experience,” said Alessio Alionco, CEO and Founder of Pipefy.“Pipefy empowers users worldwide to get things done with agility and efficiency, making it easy to orchestrate AI Agents and automate business processes.”

With an overall rating of 4.6/5 and 300+ user reviews across Gartner Digital Markets platforms, Pipefy combines the power of workflow automation with an intuitive no-code platform, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and native AI Agents, empowering business teams to design, automate, and optimize their processes.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 100 countries and has positioned itself as an expert in solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

...

516-643-1642