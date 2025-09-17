Karyn Medeiros Selected As Top Manifestation Coach By IAOTP

Karyn Medeiros will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karyn Medeiros, Founder of ManifestHER TM , Spark + Surrender MethodTM, Creator of Rich Girl EventsTM️, Best Selling Author x2 and Manifestation Money Queen, was recently selected as Top Manifestation Coach for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over two decades of experience in leadership and transformation, Ms. Karyn Medeiros has proven herself as one of the most dynamic and results-driven mentors in the manifestation and mindset space.As the founder of ManifestHERTM and creator of the Spark + Surrender MethodTM, Ms. Medeiros has built a thriving global community of women who are rewriting their money stories, manifesting dream lives, and stepping into their next-level identities. She is also the visionary behind the ManifestHER Coaching Academy, a high-level certification program that equips women with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to become transformational manifestation and mindset coaches, creating both impact and profitable businesses.Her work extends into her Netflix-style membership, Manifest That Shit SocietyTM, where women have on-demand access to monthly themed trainings, challenges, and practical manifestation tools that deliver real-world results. From money to love, to building confidence and identity, her teachings empower thousands of women to design lives and businesses rooted in abundance, power, and freedom.A multi-million-dollar entrepreneur and best-selling author of two books (Manifest Like a Badass and Manifest That Shit), Ms. Medeiros is recognized as a leading voice in the manifestation industry. Through her signature Dream ScriptsTM, viral events like Rich Girl Money and Rich Girl Business, and her popular podcast, Manifest Like a Badass, she continues to inspire and mentor women worldwide to break cycles of struggle and step into the wealthy, confident, and fulfilled version of themselves.Before creating her manifestation empire, Ms. Medeiros worked in corporate finance and studied Real Estate Law at Niagara College. Her journey from corporate stress and financial struggle to financial freedom and international recognition fuels her mission: to show women that they don't have to settle for less-that they can have it all.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Medeiros has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Manifestation Coach of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Medeiros for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Medeiros attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue growing her business to assist as many people as possible manifest their dreams.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+ +1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.