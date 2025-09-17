EXTECH Lightwall Recently Featured On America Bydesign
Originally built for the Santiago Orange Growers Association, the building's heavy timber frame, sawtooth roof, and industrial façade were vital to its historic character. LOHA's adaptive-reuse strategy preserved this heritage while carving out a dynamic and functional three-level dance center through a calculated cut through the original floor, opening an atrium flooded with daylight. The center includes five studios, a performance space, classrooms, faculty offices, and energetic communal areas-all organized with graceful circulation paths that invite movement and student interaction. The project is a 2024 AIA Orange County Design Award winner.
At the heart of the Center's luminous interior is EXTECH's LIGHTWALL 3440 system-spanning approximately 4,900 sq ft of the atrium. Featuring opal polycarbonate panels and clear-anodized framing, the system delivers diffused daylight, enhanced insulation, and soundproofing.
Watch the AIA-exclusive edit of America ByDesign (August 11, 2025, YouTube, ByDesign TV, 25:55) and see how architecture, daylighting technology, and adaptive reuse transform a historic warehouse into a vibrant center of movement and learning!
###
About EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.
Since its inception in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has been at the forefront of architectural innovation, specializing in translucent walls, windows, skylights, canopies, and façade systems that blend aesthetics with functionality. With over 20 pioneering exterior systems, we've revolutionized daylighting and building envelope solutions across diverse markets and building sectors. Our work, prominently featured in iconic locales like New York's Times Square, showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our recent achievements include prestigious awards and critical acclaim for our collaborative designs and eco-friendly approaches. Operating from our Pittsburgh headquarters, EXTECH serves a nationwide clientele, continually pushing the envelope of architectural design. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions by contacting us at 800-500-8083, via email at info@extechinc , or by visiting our website at extechinc.
Marianne Jenks, Consultant
MARKETLINK
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
AIA-exclusive edit of America ByDesign
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment