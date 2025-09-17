EXTECH Lightwall Recently Featured On America Bydesign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sandi Simon Center for Dance Project, Orange County, CA

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EXTECH/Exterior Technologies was featured in a recent episode of CBS's weekly television series, America ByDesign. The Season 4, Episode 1 broadcast showcases the spectacular transformation of Chapman University's Sandi Simon Center for Dance in Orange County, California--designed by Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects (LOHA) and originally aired on August 16, 2025. This episode offers an inside look at how the thoughtful architectural design repurposed a historic 1918 orange-packing facility into a cutting-edge arts hub, and how EXTECH's LIGHTWALL technology played a pivotal role in the project's success.Originally built for the Santiago Orange Growers Association, the building's heavy timber frame, sawtooth roof, and industrial façade were vital to its historic character. LOHA's adaptive-reuse strategy preserved this heritage while carving out a dynamic and functional three-level dance center through a calculated cut through the original floor, opening an atrium flooded with daylight. The center includes five studios, a performance space, classrooms, faculty offices, and energetic communal areas-all organized with graceful circulation paths that invite movement and student interaction. The project is a 2024 AIA Orange County Design Award winner.At the heart of the Center's luminous interior is EXTECH's LIGHTWALL 3440 system-spanning approximately 4,900 sq ft of the atrium. Featuring opal polycarbonate panels and clear-anodized framing, the system delivers diffused daylight, enhanced insulation, and soundproofing.Watch the AIA-exclusive edit of America ByDesign (August 11, 2025, YouTube, ByDesign TV, 25:55) and see how architecture, daylighting technology, and adaptive reuse transform a historic warehouse into a vibrant center of movement and learning!###About EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.Since its inception in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has been at the forefront of architectural innovation, specializing in translucent walls, windows, skylights, canopies, and façade systems that blend aesthetics with functionality. With over 20 pioneering exterior systems, we've revolutionized daylighting and building envelope solutions across diverse markets and building sectors. Our work, prominently featured in iconic locales like New York's Times Square, showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our recent achievements include prestigious awards and critical acclaim for our collaborative designs and eco-friendly approaches. Operating from our Pittsburgh headquarters, EXTECH serves a nationwide clientele, continually pushing the envelope of architectural design. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions by contacting us at 800-500-8083, via email at info@extechinc , or by visiting our website at extechinc.

AIA-exclusive edit of America ByDesign

