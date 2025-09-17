UPAY Announces Appointment Of Richard K. Pellerin To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (OTCQB: UPYY) (“UPAY” or the“Company”), a leader in financial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment ofas a Director of the Company, effective September 20, 2025. The appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors through a written resolution dated September 10, 2025.

Mr. Pellerin has over 25 years of entrepreneurial, governance, and industry leadership experience. He is the Founder and President of Century Rehabilitation, Inc. , a Baton Rouge–based provider of therapy, recruiting, and consulting services to skilled nursing and post-acute care facilities across the United States. Since founding the company in 1999, Mr. Pellerin has guided Century through two decades of industry changes, successfully expanding operations and pioneering innovative workforce and technology solutions.

In addition, Mr. Pellerin is the Co-Founder of DisruptREADY , an AI and digital transformation advisory firm that has supported over 150 organizations in adopting and scaling artificial intelligence for measurable efficiency gains. His experience in healthcare operations, digital transformation, and workforce management makes him a valuable strategic asset to UPAY's mission and growth initiatives.

Before his appointment, Mr. Pellerin has also invested in UPAY in 2024, demonstrating his strong confidence in the Company's strategy, leadership, and long-term growth potential.

Mr. Pellerin's governance and philanthropic contributions further distinguish his leadership. He serves on the Board of Our Lady of the Lake Foundation , holds advisory roles at Louisiana State University (LSU) , and is a benefactor of LSU through the Richard & Lori Pellerin Athletic Training Suite . His community engagement also includes establishing the Century Scholarship Fund and employee-first philanthropic initiatives.

Jaco Fölscher, CEO of UPAY, Inc., commented:

“We are honored to welcome Richard to the UPAY Board of Directors. His extensive leadership experience, combined with his expertise in healthcare, workforce development, and digital transformation, aligns perfectly with UPAY's vision to drive innovation and sustainable growth. Richard's appointment, together with his investment in the Company, underscores his commitment to UPAY's future and strengthens our governance as we enter the next phase of expansion.”

Mr. Pellerin's appointment and investment highlight UPAY's continued commitment to attracting high-caliber leadership with diverse expertise to support its strategic objectives and long-term shareholder value creation.

About UPAY Inc.

UPAY Inc. is a U.S.-listed fintech holding company focused on delivering intelligent financial platforms and compliance technologies across emerging and established markets. Its solutions span automation, payments, credit, and regulatory innovation.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements because of new information, future events, or other circumstances. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

