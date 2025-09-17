Payscout Integrates Digital Wallet Into Epic's Mychart For Enhanced Security And PCI Scope Reduction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Payscout , a leading payment processing provider and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is proud to announce becoming the first payment processor to successfully integrate mobile payments-including Apple Pay and Google Pay-into Epic's MyChart patient portal. This industry-first advancement offers healthcare providers a secure, streamlined, and fully integrated payment experience for patients, while dramatically reducing PCI scope and compliance costs.Payscout's Paywire Credit Card Interface and OSBP (Online Self Bill Pay) platform bring cutting-edge, black-box payment processing technology to the Epic ecosystem. This innovation allows for the secure acceptance of EMV credit card transactions-including mobile wallets-through Epic's MyChart interface, without the software ever touching sensitive cardholder data.A Seamless, Secure Solution for Healthcare ProvidersPayscout's Paywire solution is fully compatible with Epic's credit card and check scanning device interfaces and is uniquely designed to support enterprise-level infrastructure, including Citrix-hosted environments and server farms. Key features and benefits include:Digital Wallet Support: Accept Apple Pay and Google Pay directly through Epic's MyChart portalPCI Scope Reduction: Sensitive cardholder data is fully encrypted and never touches Epic systemsPoint-to-Point Encryption (P2PE): Ensures secure data handling throughout the transactionCitrix-Compatible EMV Integration: Fully supports complex peripheral devices over secure channelsDevice Auditing: Comprehensive monitoring via the Paywire Receiver for robust system oversightCustom Integration Flexibility: Payscout's experienced dev team can tailor implementations for any healthcare organization's unique needsA New Standard in Patient Payment ExperienceWith Payscout's integration, patients can now make secure payments through MyChart using digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay-whether they're on a smartphone, tablet, or a compatible desktop or laptop device. This added flexibility enhances the patient payment experience while helping healthcare providers reduce their PCI scope by eliminating the need to handle sensitive payment data, ultimately streamlining compliance and lowering operational risk.One of Payscout's valued healthcare partners, Johns Hopkins, successfully implemented the Paywire Gateway across its entire health system. By consolidating multiple payment points under a single platform, Johns Hopkins gained omnichannel, PCI-compliant payment options-including online and mobile payments, P2PE-enabled devices, and fully integrated EMV terminals-while significantly reducing processing costs and compliance burdens. This seamless integration with Epic's MyChart empowered Johns Hopkins to unify payments across all departments, enhancing both operational efficiency and the patient experience."Our seamless integration with Epic allows healthcare providers to offer patients a streamlined and intuitive payment experience within their familiar MyChart environment, while helping organizations reduce administrative burdens and accelerate the revenue cycle for greater financial sustainability," - Cleveland Brown, CEOWhy Payscout?Payscout's long-standing expertise in secure healthcare payment solutions and flexible approach to integrations has made it a trusted partner for leading institutions. With PA-DSS and PCI DSS Level 1 certification, Payscout assumes the compliance burden, giving healthcare organizations the confidence to focus on patient care.To learn more about integrating Payscout's payment solutions into your Epic environment or to schedule a consultation, contact ....About Payscout:Payscout is a payment technology company with acquiring solutions for businesses across the United States. Payscout's Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not- present (CNP) transactions. For more information please visit .About Epic:Founded in Wisconsin basement in 1979, Epic has grown into one of the most influential healthcare software companies in the world. Today, more than 325 million patients have an active electronic health record in Epic, connecting care from the hospital to the home, and even to the devices in patients' pockets. Epic's software supports a wide spectrum of healthcare organizations, from academic medical centers and community hospitals to dental clinics, mental health providers, skilled nursing facilities, urgent care centers, retail clinics, hospice care, and more as the #1 Overall Software Suite in KLAS for 14 consecutive years, Epic continues to lead the industry with a singular focus on building the most comprehensive, reliable, and patient-centered health technology in the world.

Amber Khawaja

Payscout

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.